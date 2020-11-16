by Iswarya on  November 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM Diabetes News
Computer Vision Mobile App Could Monitor Diabetes Regularly
New computer vision technology developed into a free mobile phone app can monitor glucose levels in people with diabetes.

The app utilizes computer vision techniques to read and record the glucose levels, time, and date displayed on a typical glucose test through a mobile phone camera.

The technology, which doesn't need an internet or Bluetooth connection, works for any type of glucose meter, in any orientation, and in various light levels.


It also decreases waste by eliminating the need to replace high-quality non-Bluetooth meters, making it a cost-effective solution.

Working with GlucoRx, the UK glucose testing company, the Cambridge experts developed the technology into a free mobile phone app known as GlucoRx Vision, which is now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

To use the app, users should take a picture of their glucose meter, and the results are automatically read and recorded, providing much easier monitoring of blood glucose levels.

The researchers lately presented their results at the 31st British Machine Vision Conference.



Source: Medindia

