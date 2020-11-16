Computer Vision Mobile App Could Monitor Diabetes Regularly

The technology, which doesn't need an internet or Bluetooth connection, works for any type of glucose meter, in any orientation, and in various light levels.
‘GlucoRx Vision is a new mobile app that can monitor glucose levels in people with diabetes, reports a new study.
’
It also decreases waste by eliminating the need to replace high-quality non-Bluetooth meters, making it a cost-effective solution.
Working with GlucoRx, the UK glucose testing company, the Cambridge experts developed the technology into a free mobile phone app known as GlucoRx Vision, which is now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
To use the app, users should take a picture of their glucose meter, and the results are automatically read and recorded, providing much easier monitoring of blood glucose levels.
The researchers lately presented their results at the 31st British Machine Vision Conference.
Source: Medindia