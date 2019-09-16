medindia

Computer Modeling can Help You Know More About Glaucoma

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 16, 2019 at 11:36 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly developed computer modeling technique may help eye specialists to better understand the mechanisms and factors that lead to the development and progression of glaucoma, reports a new study.
Computer Modeling can Help You Know More About Glaucoma
Computer Modeling can Help You Know More About Glaucoma

A new mathematical model may help doctors learn more about the risk factors and causes of glaucoma, including the mechanisms affecting blood flow to the eye. The research will be presented at the American Physiological Society (APS) Interface of Mathematical Models and Experimental Biology: Role of the Microvasculature Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Show Full Article


Glaucoma is a progressive disease that causes damage to the optic nerve in the eye. Abnormally high pressure of fluids in the eye (intraocular pressure or IOP) may lead to glaucoma and can cause irreversible vision loss if not treated. However, clinicians may not always know the underlying cause of increases in IOP or understand how changes in IOP affect the rate of blood flow (blood velocity) in the eye.

Using data from scientific literature on IOP and measurements of the diameter, thickness and elasticity of the vessel walls inside the eye, researchers developed a reduced-dimension model of ocular circulation to simulate blood velocity and vessel deformation. Reduced-dimension models use geometric shapes, lines and points to represent blood vessels and other physiological structures. This kind of model captures the main mechanisms of body systems while solving the given problem easily and quickly on a computer, providing results that could be integrated in a clinical setting.

This model can be used as a "virtual toolbox" to help eye clinicians learn more about the mechanisms and factors that contribute to the development and progression of conditions such as glaucoma, explained Lucia Carichino, PhD, of the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. Carichino's model indicates that the tiny blood vessels in the eye (venules) get smaller as IOP increases. The venules' reduced diameter then affects circulation in the central retinal artery, a larger vessel that provides nutrients to the eye and is often used to measure ocular blood flow.

"Mathematical tools can be used in synergy with clinical data to significantly advance the understanding of the mechanisms that affect the blood flow in the eye," Carichino said. The use of this model "suggests that the retinal microvasculature, in particular retinal venules, plays a fundamental role in studying ocular blood flow," she added.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Is Marijuana Effective in Treating Glaucoma?

Michigan has legalized medical marijuana and some people are substituting their glaucoma medication with the drug. Researchers explain whether the drug helps in treating glaucoma.

Vitamin B3 can Prevent Glaucoma

Vitamin B3 supplement can prevent and also reverse blindness in glaucoma patients. Vitamins are used in combination with other therapies, they produce the energy required to extend the life of the cells.

Quiz on Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness that may not cause any initial symptoms, thus resulting in the patient being oblivious of the condition. Here's a quiz that will help to keep your knowledge on glaucoma ...

New Smart Drainage Device May Help Glaucoma Patients Save Their Eyesight

Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness in the world. Scientists have invented a new smart drainage device to help glaucoma patients to save their eyesight.

Aniridia

Aniridia is a genetic eye disorder in which the iris is partially or entirely absent. It is associated with glaucoma, cataract, keratopathy and other eye problems.

Eye Pain Symptom Evaluation

Eye pain usually follows trauma, eye infection or inflammation of the eye and the surrounding structures. The cause of eye pain can be diagnosed based on the type of pain and associated symptoms.

Eye Redness

Redness of the eye occurs due to the dilation of the blood vessels of the eye. It can occur due to excessive straining or due to inflammation.

Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a group of disorders involving the optic nerve, often associated with a rise in intraocular pressure. Uncontrolled glaucoma can lead to blindness.

Ocular Hypertension

Ocular hypertension is an increase in the intraocular pressure (pressure in the eye) above the upper limit of normal (12-22 mm Hg).

More News on:

GlaucomaEyeVisionBlindness FactsEye RednessEye Pain Symptom EvaluationOcular HypertensionAniridiaIridectomy

What's New on Medindia

Body Mass Index (BMI)

Genetic Mechanisms Involved in Vision Decoded: Here's How

Blood Group Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive