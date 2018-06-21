medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Computer Helps Find the Best Combinations of Drugs for Breast Cancer

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 21, 2018 at 8:38 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The best drug combinations for the treatment of triple-negative cancer may be identified with a new personalized computer model developed at the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute.
Computer Helps Find the Best Combinations of Drugs for Breast Cancer
Computer Helps Find the Best Combinations of Drugs for Breast Cancer

Triple negative breast cancer has no targeted drug therapy and, as such, the only hope for these patients is chemotherapy. Triple negative breast cancer is aggressive and deadly. Patients are currently treated by chemotherapy but there is no guarantee of success - and unfortunately, for those that chemotherapy does not work, the survival rate remains only 12 months.

Doctors are turning to combination therapies - cocktails of drugs - in an effort to kill the cancer. However there is no reliable way to predict which combinations, amongst hundreds, will work (and work quickly) for an individual patient with triple negative breast cancer.

Monash researchers have used genetic and treatment data from triple-negative cancer cells grown in the lab and from hundreds of patients world-wide to develop a computer program, which has revealed a previously unknown combination of drugs that may be the answer to the disease. Dr Lan Nguyen from the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, and his team, believes the computer model will eventually become an app that clinicians can use to match the best combinations of drugs for individual patients who present with the disease.

Triple-negative breast cancer cells can develop resistance to a single targeted drug within days, sometimes hours - largely by re-routing the signaling pathways within the cells.

"It's similar to when there's a car accident, and the traffic manages to re-route itself around it without causing gridlock," Dr Nguyen said.

"But how exactly these cancer cells find new routes to avoid the drug effect remains largely unknown," he added.

The Monash team, in collaboration with colleagues at the Weizmann Institute in Israel, has characterized a key signaling network that drives the growth of triple negative breast cancers and developed a computer model that can predict how the network re-routes in response to a particular drug agent.

This new model and its predictions then allowed them to rank various combinations of drugs as to which are the most likely to defeat the cancer, by blocking the new route undertaken by the cancer cells. Using data from The Cancer Genome Atlas, a database of cancer genes and patient histories run by the National Institutes of Health in the US, the researchers tested their league table of drug combinations to determine their success in people who had survived triple negative breast cancer.

Importantly they can tell, by examining a patient's genomic and proteomic information and inputting this information into their computer model, who may benefit from this drug combination and who may not - so that precious time is not lost in treating a patient with the wrong drugs.

The researchers found a previously unknown combination of two drugs that the model predicts could be successful in treating this previously untreatable disease, according to Dr Sungyoung Shin, first author on the paper.

"We hope to have this new combination in clinical trials in two to five years," Dr Nguyen said.

The computer model can be adapted and used to determine effective drug combinations for other serious cancers, such as lung and melanoma, where network re-routing in order evade drug effect has been observed, he added.

The study, co-led by Dr Nguyen (Monash) and Professor Sima Lev (Weizmann), provides an important advancement towards development of personalized treatment for cancer patients.

The complete study is published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Related Links

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

One of the rare breast cancers, inflammatory breast cancer is marked by redness, swelling and warmth of the breast skin looking like an orange peel.

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes

Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes

Inherited breast cancers are caused due to mutations in genes that increase the risk of breast cancer in women.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Drug Toxicity Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...