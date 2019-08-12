medindia

Computer Betting Game Helps Predict Opioid Reuse

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 8, 2019 at 11:03 PM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study has found that a computer betting game helps predict the likelihood that someone recovering from opioid addiction will reuse the pain-relieving drugs.
Computer Betting Game Helps Predict Opioid Reuse
Computer Betting Game Helps Predict Opioid Reuse

The game, now being developed as an app, tests each patient's comfort with risk-taking, producing mathematical scores called betas long used by economists to measure consumers' willingness to try new products.

Show Full Article


The team then used a statistical test to see whether changes in risk-taking comfort tracked with opioid reuse, and found that people who placed higher-risk bets had higher beta scores.

When combined with other test scores that quiz a patient about recent drug use and desire to use drugs, or cravings, the study found that patients who showed sharp increases in their total beta scores were as much as 85 percent likely to reuse within the next week. By contrast, those whose beta scores did not undergo a spike were much less likely to reuse during treatment, usually a combination of talk therapy and drugs to wean patients off their opioid addiction.

Researchers say the findings, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Psychiatry online could lead to the design of clinical tools for tracking and reducing the number of patients who reuse opiates during treatment. More than 2 million Americans are estimated to have some form of opioid-use disorder.

According to the NYU Grossman School of Medicine researchers who led the new study, which is also being presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology in Orlando, Fla., a majority of patients reuse at some point during treatment, and more than half relapse within a year of undergoing therapy.

And while drug treatments with methadone, buprenorphine, and naloxone are highly effective in weaning patients off opioids, researchers say their impact has been constrained by a lack of good tools for measuring how well patients are responding to any treatment and for determining when treatment should be tailored (e.g., by increasing or decreasing drug doses) to prevent reuse. Researchers say current techniques are insufficient and rely too much on cravings and on urine testing, which only provides such information after a patient has already reused.

"Our study shows that computer-based diagnostic tests may offer a useful new option," says study senior investigator and neuroeconomist Paul Glimcher, PhD. "Ideally, clinicians would have several tools available for real-time monitoring of how well our patients are managing to free themselves from their addiction," says Glimcher, a professor in the Neuroscience Institute and in the Department of Psychiatry at NYU Langone Health.

Glimcher notes that while many patients experience reuse "slip-ups" during therapy, they are not considered to have relapsed unless they fail to return and complete a standard, six-month treatment plan.

For the study, researchers recruited 70 men and women undergoing opioid addiction therapy at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. Each played the betting game regularly for seven months when they came in for weekly or monthly clinic visits. Their results were compared to the results for 50 other Bellevue patients of similar race, gender, and age who also played the game weekly but were never addicted to opiate drugs.

As part of the game, patients had the option of accepting a known risk, such as an immediate chip reward worth $5, or gambling on a "riskier" bag of chips with the possibility of either greater reward, as high as $66, or nothing. Some bags contained only two chips, leaving players with a 50 percent of winning, while others contained more chips, with players not always knowing their chances of winning. Risk scores were then plotted on a graph for tracking each patient's willingness to take known or unknown risk. The game takes only a few minutes to complete.

Glimcher says patients typically demonstrate a pattern of "ups and downs" throughout treatment, with low beta scores when they feel in control of or even overconfident in their ability to resist any urge to reuse, but these scores then rise immediately before patients reuse, when they start "feeling lucky" and are willing to place higher-risk bets.

Test results could be "networked" to a patient's medical team and mental health support group, including close friends and family, to alert them when a patient is vulnerable and at greater risk of reuse.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Mindful Body Awareness Training Can Help Women Recover from Drug Addiction

Mindful body awareness training called Mindful Awareness in Body-oriented Therapy (MABT) used in the treatment of substance use disorder (SUD) helps women prevent drug addiction relapse.

Women More Prone to Drug Addiction: Research

Women's hormonal cycles make them highly susceptible to drug addiction and are also affected by triggers that lead to replase, reveals a new research.

Rising Drug Addiction Among Youth in Himachal Concerns the Governor

Rise in drug addiction among youth concerns the Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More News on:

CannabisDrug AbuseDrug DetoxPainkiller AddictionPrescription Drug Abuse

What's New on Medindia

Kidney Function Differs in Men and Women

Beriberi Disease

Wilms' Tumor: Root Cause of Childhood Kidney Cancer Discovered
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive