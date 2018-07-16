medindia
Compulsive Sexual Behaviour Categorized as a Mental Disorder: WHO

by Rishika Gupta on  July 16, 2018 at 4:23 PM
WHO has officially recognized 'compulsive sexual behavior' a mental disorder. An excessive engrossment with sexual fantasies urges, and behaviors that are difficult to control is defined as Compulsive sexual behavior. It is known to affect your health, job and relationships negatively.
Compulsive Sexual Behaviour Categorized as a Mental Disorder: WHO

Even though they have declared it a mental disorder, they are not sure it involves the same kind of addiction that gambling or drug abuse involves. The experts disagree over whether a condition like sex addiction really exists.

WHO categorized this disorder in the latest update of its catalog of diseases and injuries. It is unsure of pairing it up addictive behaviors like substance abuse or gambling stating that more research needs to be done, before describing the disorder as an addiction.

No More Excuses for Rape

Claims of "sex addiction" that have been used with #MeToo movement, which has made people all around the world come forward with allegations sexual harassment cannot be used together.

This specific uprising has led many Hollywood stars such as Harvey Weinstein to their doom, who has reportedly spent some time for sex addiction treatment.

Experts in WHO assure everyone that this particular listing will not help the case of people like Weinstein to excuse the alleged criminal behavior.

"It doesn't excuse sexual abuse or raping someone ... any more than being an alcoholic excuses you from driving a car when you are drunk. You have still made a decision to act," said Geoffrey Reed, an expert at WHO.

Source: Medindia

