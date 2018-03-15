medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Compassion was the Key to Neanderthals Survival

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 15, 2018 at 1:20 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Compassion helped Neanderthals survive for almost 300,000 years because they genuinely cared for their peers, shows new study. The new finding is contrary to popular notions that the Neanderthals were brutish compared to modern humans.
Compassion was the Key to Neanderthals Survival
Compassion was the Key to Neanderthals Survival

The study showed that the kind of care exhibited by Neanderthals was uncalculated and highly effective.

It should be seen as a "compassionate and knowledgeable response to injury and illness".

While, it is well known that Neanderthals sometimes provided care for the injured, the study suggests that they were genuinely caring of their peers, regardless of the level of illness or injury, rather than helping others out of self-interest.

"Our findings suggest Neanderthals didn't think in terms of whether others might repay their efforts, they just responded to their feelings about seeing their loved ones suffering," said lead author Penny Spikins, senior lecturer at the University of York in England.

The remains analysed in the study, published in the journal World Archaeology, showed that most had injuries that needed monitoring, massage, fever management and good hygiene provided out of genuine feelings for others rather than self-interest.

Analysis of a male aged around 25-40 years at time of death revealed a catalogue of poor heath, including a degenerative disease of the spine and shoulders.

His condition would have sapped his strength over the final 12 months of life and severely restricted his ability to contribute to the group.

Yet, he remained part of the group as his articulated remains were subsequently carefully buried, the researchers said.

"We argue that the social significance of the broader pattern of healthcare has been overlooked and interpretations of a limited or calculated response to healthcare have been influenced by preconceptions of Neanderthals as being 'different' and even brutish," Spikins said.

"The very similarity of Neanderthal healthcare to that of later periods has important implications. We argue that organised, knowledgeable and caring healthcare is not unique to our species but rather has a long evolutionary history," Spikins added.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Infections Carried by Humans Linked to Extinction of Neanderthals

Infections Carried by Humans Linked to Extinction of Neanderthals

Many infectious diseases have been co-evolving with humans and our ancestors for tens of thousands to millions of years, and passed from them to the animals.

Neanderthals Had Different Ear Bones Than Modern Humans

Neanderthals Had Different Ear Bones Than Modern Humans

The Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) inhabited Europe and parts of western Asia between 230,000 and 28,000 years ago.

Neanderthals may Have Had Artistic Abilities Similar to Humans

Neanderthals may Have Had Artistic Abilities Similar to Humans

Scientists are suggesting that Neanderthals may have shared humans' artistic abilities.

Research: Cave Markings 'Bring Neanderthals Closer to Us'

Research: Cave Markings 'Bring Neanderthals Closer to Us'

Researchers reveal that markings dating back 40,000 years suggest Neanderthals were considerably more sophisticated than previously thought

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...