Comparison of Effects of IBD on Pregnant and Non-pregnant Women

Of the patients who had Crohn's disease, those with quiescent-to-mild disease did as well as women without IBD; however, women with Crohn's disease that was not mild-to-moderate had a higher rate of miscarriage and almost a 3-fold higher rate of intrauterine growth retardation than women without IBD."Previous studies could be easily biased since considerable numbers of pregnant women with IBD with quiescent or mild activity were likely to be excluded. We overcame this limitation by using a nationwide database covering 98% of the 52 million citizens of an entire nation," said corresponding author Bo-In Lee, MD, PhD, of The Catholic University of Korea.Source: Eurekalert