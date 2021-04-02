Comparing First Line Treatment Of ALK Positive Lung Cancer

The detailed result of patient reported outcomes (PROs) was presented by Dr. Julien Mazieres, Toulouse University Hospital, in Toulouse, France.296 patients with ALK positive NSCLC were enrolled in the trial and were randomly assigned to receive either lorlatinib or crizotinib. The PROs were assessed by using EORTC QLQ-C30 and QLQ-LC13, and the EQ-5D-5L assessments in order to rate the health-related quality of life (QOL) of patients with cancer participating in international clinical trials. All the patients completed on the first day of each cycle (28 days) through end of treatment.The team measured the time to treatment deterioration (TTD) in pain in chest, dyspnea, and cough and compared these results between the two treatment arms. There was no clinically meaningful or statistically significant differences between treatment arms.However, for diarrhea both a clinically meaningful and statistically significant difference favoring lorlatinib were seen.In both the treatments arms, lung cancer symptoms improved from baseline with clinically meaningful improvements in cough as early as Cycle 2 and maintained through Cycle 18.Dr Mazieres said,Source: Medindia