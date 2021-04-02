by Pooja Shete on  February 4, 2021 at 7:46 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Comparing First Line Treatment Of ALK Positive Lung Cancer
A phase III CROWN study's patient-reported outcomes showed that the time to treatment deterioration (TTD) in chest pain, shortness of breath, and cough was comparable between those who received lorlatinib and patients who took crizotinib.

The study was presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer's 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer Singapore.

Lorlatinib is a third generation ALK inhibitor that has significantly improved progression-free survival when compared to crizotinib in patients with previously untreated advanced ALK-positive NSCLC.


The detailed result of patient reported outcomes (PROs) was presented by Dr. Julien Mazieres, Toulouse University Hospital, in Toulouse, France.

296 patients with ALK positive NSCLC were enrolled in the trial and were randomly assigned to receive either lorlatinib or crizotinib. The PROs were assessed by using EORTC QLQ-C30 and QLQ-LC13, and the EQ-5D-5L assessments in order to rate the health-related quality of life (QOL) of patients with cancer participating in international clinical trials. All the patients completed on the first day of each cycle (28 days) through end of treatment.

The team measured the time to treatment deterioration (TTD) in pain in chest, dyspnea, and cough and compared these results between the two treatment arms. There was no clinically meaningful or statistically significant differences between treatment arms.

However, for diarrhea both a clinically meaningful and statistically significant difference favoring lorlatinib were seen.

In both the treatments arms, lung cancer symptoms improved from baseline with clinically meaningful improvements in cough as early as Cycle 2 and maintained through Cycle 18.

Dr Mazieres said, "Time to treatment deterioration for lung cancer symptoms was comparable between treatment arms. Improvements in lung cancer symptoms were seen early and clinically meaningful improvements in cough were detected in [patients who received] lorlatinib. Patient-reported outcomes in phase III CROWN support the improved PFS and are consistent with safety/tolerability of lorlatinib relative to crizotinib."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

New Drug to Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Drug osimertinib has been approved by FDA for the treatment of adults with early-stage, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR gene mutations.
READ MORE
Lung Cancer Patients Reduce Smoking Rate After Enrollment in Clinical Trial
Patients with lung cancer who enrolled in phase III early-stage trial revealed a high smoking reduction rate and cessation following study entry.
READ MORE
Ganetespib in KRAS-Mutant Non Small Cell Lung Cancer
Research has revealed that the investigational drug ganetespib slowed the growth of cancer cells taken from non-small cell lung cancer tumors
READ MORE
Quiz on Lung Cancer
Lung cancer and smoking are closely associated. Lung cancer risk increases with the intensity of smoking. For more details, take this ...
READ MORE
Asbestosis
Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres
READ MORE
Laser Vision Correction Surgery
Techniques using laser allow faster recovery rates when compared to the older modalities. LASIK is the most popular and widely accepted vision surgery in our country.
READ MORE
Lung Biopsy
The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.
READ MORE
Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.
READ MORE
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.
READ MORE
Smoking among Women
Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Lung BiopsyLung CancerCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsAsbestosisCancerTattoos A Body ArtPneumoconiosisLaser Vision Correction SurgerySmoking among Women