February 17, 2021
Company of a Romantic Partner Helps Stay Connected During Pandemic
Pair of studies shows that living with a romantic partner helps people feel more socially connected in the COVID-19 pandemic. However, other social dynamics like kids, video calls and pets, don't carry similar benefits.

Prior research (before the pandemic) has also shown that partners are one of the strongest predictors of social connection and well-being, said Karynna Okabe-Miyamoto, lead co-author of the study.

"And our research during the current COVID-19 pandemic has shown the same. Living with a partner uniquely buffered declines in social connection during the early phases of the pandemic," she adds.


Researchers wanted to explore how to protect psychological health when social distancing measures and lockdowns are in place.

The first study, from Canada, included 548 undergraduate students. The second, conducted in the US and UK, had 336 participants.

The participants were asked to report their perceived social connection before and during the pandemic by rating statements like "I felt close and connected with other people who are important to me" and "People are around me, but not with me."

They were also asked to declare their adherence to social distancing and travel outside of the home for work.

Findings revealed that people living with a romantic partner were the most likely to improve in social connection after implementing social distancing measures.

However, the size of one's household and being in the company of one's children or pet's made only a little difference in feelings of social connectedness. Going to work and video calls did nothing to help people feel socially connected.

The authors state that the finding, romantic relationships lead to a greater sense of well-being and feeling connected is consistent with past research. They say that this could be, in part, because happier people are more likely to find partners.



Source: Medindia

