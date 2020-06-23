Comorbidities Worsen Outcome of Angina Pectoris

Comparing angina pectoris in persons with diabetes, hypertension and/or previous myocardial infarction to controls predicted an increased risk of death in patients with angina pectoris. Furthermore, those with undiagnosed angina pectoris have even poorer outcomes in the
In order to best treat those with angina pectoris and limit the number of preventable deaths, persons with angina should seek medical care to appropriately diagnose the form of angina being experienced and in order to identify the underlying cause of these symptoms. The underlying diseases can often be severe and can become much more difficult to treat if allowed to progress to more advanced stages.
Source: Medindia