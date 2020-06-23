Comorbidities Worsen Outcome of Angina Pectoris

Comorbidity is a major cause for concern in people with angina pectoris or chest pain. According to GlobalData 2019,a leading data and analytics company, there were nearly 20 million cases of angina pectoris in the 7MM, and among them more than 60 percent had one or more comorbidities. Hypertension was the most common comorbidity.



Topias Lemetyinen, Managing Epidemiologist at GlobalData, comments:

‘People with angina pectoris should seek prompt medical care for timely diagnosis of the underlying comorbidity and also reduce the number of preventable deaths.’

In order to best treat those with angina pectoris and limit the number of preventable deaths, persons with angina should seek medical care to appropriately diagnose the form of angina being experienced and in order to identify the underlying cause of these symptoms. The underlying diseases can often be severe and can become much more difficult to treat if allowed to progress to more advanced stages.

Comparing angina pectoris in persons with diabetes, hypertension and/or previous myocardial infarction to controls predicted an increased risk of death in patients with angina pectoris. Furthermore, those with undiagnosed angina pectoris have even poorer outcomes in the