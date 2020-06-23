by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  June 23, 2020 at 4:37 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Comorbidities Worsen Outcome of Angina Pectoris
Comorbidity is a major cause for concern in people with angina pectoris or chest pain. According to GlobalData 2019,a leading data and analytics company, there were nearly 20 million cases of angina pectoris in the 7MM, and among them more than 60 percent had one or more comorbidities. Hypertension was the most common comorbidity.

Topias Lemetyinen, Managing Epidemiologist at GlobalData, comments:

Comparing angina pectoris in persons with diabetes, hypertension and/or previous myocardial infarction to controls predicted an increased risk of death in patients with angina pectoris. Furthermore, those with undiagnosed angina pectoris have even poorer outcomes in the


In order to best treat those with angina pectoris and limit the number of preventable deaths, persons with angina should seek medical care to appropriately diagnose the form of angina being experienced and in order to identify the underlying cause of these symptoms. The underlying diseases can often be severe and can become much more difficult to treat if allowed to progress to more advanced stages.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary ...
READ MORE
Metformin - Diabetes Drug with New Therapeutic Uses
Metformin, a century old anti-diabetic drug used commonly to bring down blood sugar levels has other therapeutic uses like treating PCOS, aging and obesity.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Mustard Oil
Mustard oil has an appropriate amount of MUFA and PUFA, which is good for health. It cuts risk of cardiovascular diseases and is good for massaging.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.
READ MORE
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!
READ MORE
Coronary Balloon Angioplasty
Coronary balloon angioplasty is an interventional procedure wherein blood flow is restored in a blocked blood artery supplying the heart.
READ MORE
Coronary Heart Disease
In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Chest PainCardiomyopathyCoronary Balloon AngioplastyCoronary Heart Disease