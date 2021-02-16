Commuting Frequently in Cars Might Raise Cancer Risk

Two chemicals used in automobile manufacturing, Benzene, and formaldehyde, cause cancer at a certain level of exposure. Benzene is used to manufacture synthetic fibers, and formaldehyde is a binder in plastics.Both are Prop.65-listed (chemicals known to cause cancer and congenital disabilities) chemicals as well. Benzene also carries the risk of reproductive and developmental toxicity.says David Volz, UCR professor.The researchers calculated the amount of benzene and formaldehyde inhaled by drivers daily with commutes of at least 20 minutes per day.Findings showed that up to 90% of the population with a 30-minute average commute time, in certain Californian counties, have a minimum 10% chance of increased cancer risk from inhaling the chemicals.said Aalekhya Reddam, lead author of the study.In their previous research, Volz and Reddam found that longer commute times increased exposure to a flame retardant called TDCIPP or chlorinated tris (a carcinogen) as well.Reddam advises commuters to keep the windows open, if possible, during their rides as even some airflow could dilute the concentration of these chemicals inside the car.Volz recommends finding alternatives to these chemicals to achieve the same goals during vehicle manufacturing.Source: Medindia