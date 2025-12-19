Common Soil Secret: Simple Heart Habits Save Cancer Survivors

‘Life’s Simple 7’ heart scores could yield a 10% reduction in cancer-specific mortality for every one point gained, boosting overall wellness.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Life's Simple 7 score and cardiovascular health in cancer survivors: the Moli-sani study



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Can a #healthy_heart beat #cancer mortality? It turns out both cardiovascular and oncological worlds share a ‘common soil.’ Healthful living with a Mediterranean diet is a bridge to recovery and longevity more than just preventing a disease. #healthyliving #cancersurvival #cardio_oncology #Mediterraneandiet

Healthier Lifestyles Drastically Reduce Mortality Risk After Cancer

Mediterranean Diet Intensifies the Link Between Healthy Habits and Cancer Longevity

Inflammation, Heart Rate, and Vitamin D Link Cardiovascular Health to Cancer Recovery

Transforming Healthy Behaviours Into Key Tools for Long-Term Cancer Prognosis

Life’s Simple 7 score and cardiovascular health in cancer survivors: the Moli-sani study - (https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/advance-article/doi/10.1093/eurheartj/ehaf838/8375735)

Everyday heart health habits like a. This shared internal environment reveals the ‘’ hypothesis, coupling.(The findings were based on data from the Moli-sani Study, one of the largest population-based studies worldwide, coordinated by the Research Unit of Epidemiology and Prevention at Neuromed, published in the, the official journal of the European Society of Cardiology.The research shows that gaining just a. The LS7 score acts as a booster for body’s internal environment, protecting cancer survivors.Sticking to a Mediterranean diet along with fitness & exercise can heal this ‘common soil,' fighting both cancer and heart disease concurrently. Therefore, heart health matters more than you think, and it is a key for longevity after cancer.Researchers followed 779 Italian adults, men and women, for 15 years. At the time of their enrolment in the Moli-sani study, all participants had already been diagnosed with cancer.Their health status was assessed through thethat measures seven classic factors linked to lifestyle and cardiovascular risk:Using this tool, the researchers evaluated how closely participants with cancer adhered to healthy behaviours and analysed their impact on overall mortality risk.The findings showed that those who maintained healthier habits had a 38% lower risk of mortality compared to participants with unhealthy lifestyles. Moreover, each one-point improvement in the LS7 score was associated with a 10% reduction in cancer mortality.“Our study – says Marialaura Bonaccio, first author of the paper and Co-Principal Investigator of the Joint Platform Fondazione Umberto Veronesi ETS – I.R.C.C.S. Neuromed at the Epidemiology and Prevention Unit – shows that a score based on traditional cardiovascular risk factors, already validated in the general population, can also predict better survival in people with a history of cancer.”.”When the “diet” component of the LS7 score, which in its American version is based on general criteria for healthy eating, was replaced with specific adherence to the Mediterranean Diet, the link between healthy behaviours and survival became even stronger, including for mortality related to cardiovascular diseases.The, typical of Southern European countries andAccording to the study, much of the relationship between healthy lifestyles and reduced mortality can be explained by three biological factors common to both cardiovascular diseases and cancer: low-grade inflammation, heart rate, and blood vitamin D levels.These findings confirm the existence of a shared biological background linking the two conditions.“This study confirms a scientifically fascinating hypothesis - comments Maria Benedetta Donati, Principal Investigator of the Joint Platform - namely that.”“In the scientific literature, this concept is known as the common soil hypothesis – a shared terrain of molecular mechanisms and risk or protective factors from which different clinical conditions may arise.”“The results – explains Licia Iacoviello, Head of the Epidemiology and Prevention Unit at Neuromed and Full Professor of Hygiene at LUM University in Casamassima – reinforce the idea that healthy lifestyles and primary prevention are not only effective in reducing the risk of chronic diseases in healthy individuals but also in improving prognosis and quality of life in people who have already faced cancer.”.”A broad and integrated vision, as underlined by Chiara Tonelli, President of the Scientific Committee of Fondazione Umberto Veronesi ETS, Professor Emeritus of Genetics at the University of Milan and President of the Italian Federation of Life Sciences (FISV): “This study confirms the importance of the UMBERTO Project, which has always adopted an integrated approach, placing the individual at the centre of a global lifestyle model.”“The project enhances the interconnection between.”Source-Eurekalert