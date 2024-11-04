Common Plastic Chemical Damages DNA in Reproductive Cells

Plastic chemical benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) triggers DNA damage and causes chromosome counts to go awry.



Role of Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) in Reproductive Health

DNA Breakage Triggered by Plastic Chemical Phthalate

How Plastic Affects Chromosome Numbers?

A common ingredient in plastic may cause breaks in DNA strands, leading to egg cells with an abnormal number of chromosomes in roundworms, reveals a new study led by Monica Colaiácovo of Harvard Medical School.The findings of the study are published in the journalBenzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) is a chemical that makes plastic more flexible and durable, and is found in many consumer products, including food packaging, personal care products and children’s toys. Previous studies have shown that BBP interferes with the body’s hormones and affects human reproduction and development, but the details of how it impacts reproduction has been unclear.In the new study, researchers tested a range of doses of BBP on the nematodeand looked for abnormal changes in egg cells. They saw that at levels similar to those detected in humans, BBP interferes with how newly copied chromosomes are distributed into the sex cells. Specifically,Based on these findings, the researchers propose that BBP exposure alters gene expression in ways that cause significant damage to the DNA, ultimately leading to lower quality egg cells with abnormal chromosomes. The study also showed thatmetabolizes BBP in the same way as mammals, and is impacted at similar BBP levels that occur in humans, suggesting thatis an effective model for studying the impacts in people. Overall, the study underscores the toxic nature of this very common plastic ingredient and the damage it causes to animal reproduction.The authors summarize: “Here, examining the female germline in the nematode, this study found that a level of exposure within the range detected in human serum and urine, alters gene expression linking increased germline oxidative stress with compromised genomic integrity and errors in meiotic chromosome segregation.”Source-Eurekalert