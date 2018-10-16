medindia
Common Mistakes You Make While Washing Face

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 16, 2018 at 8:17 AM Lifestyle News
Expert has revealed common mistakes while washing face. From an early age, it has been taught that washing the face is a necessary step in one's daily skin care regimen. But you may not be doing it right.
Common Mistakes You Make While Washing Face

According to Mukesh Batra, Founder-Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra's Group of Companies and Gaurang Gupta, Dermatologist, Doctor Insta, there are some common mistakes that one makes while washing the face:

Exfoliating daily: Exfoliating face is necessary to keep the skin glowing. But doing it daily with cleansers, scrubs, and manual exfoliators makes skin dull. Dermatologists suggest using a cotton washcloth for exfoliating and doing it once a week is enough to keep skin healthy and glowing.

Scrubbing and lathering for too long: The length of time you lather does not correlate with how well you cleanse your face. Excessive scrubbing and lathering for too long, can quickly lead to irritated and red skin.

Using water that is too hot or too cold: People say using hot water opens up the skin pores and cold water closes the skin pores. This is just a myth. The truth is that skin pores do not depend upon the type of water one uses to wash the face. Using too hot or icy cold water for washing the delicate skin can remove its natural moisture which ends up breaking the blood capillaries and making the veins visible on the face.

Washing more than necessity: Ideally we should wash our face twice a day -- once in the morning and once at night. Washing the face after every hour unnecessarily to remove germs will lead to dry, irritated skin and can actually lead to skin producing too much oil.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

How to Do Face Cleansing at Home?

How to Do Face Cleansing at Home?

Get rid of dirt and get a glowing face by following these simple face cleansing steps at home. This face cleanup can be customized based on your skin type.

Face Scrubs and Face Packs - Beauty Tips

Face Scrubs and Face Packs - Beauty Tips

Face scrubs slough away dead cells and give a glow to the skin. Home made face scrubs and body scrubs are very gentle, they do not cause any harm to skin and help in skin care.

Dry Skin on Face, Feet and Eyelids - Beauty Tips

Dry Skin on Face, Feet and Eyelids - Beauty Tips

Dry skin on face, feet and eyelids is due to the loss of water content in skin and results in rashes. Follow these simple and home made beauty tips to get rid of dry and itchy skin.

Quiz on Skin

Quiz on Skin

How much do you know about the human skin? Please take this quiz and find ...

Nervous Tic

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

