Common Hair Care Mistakes That You Can Avoid Easily

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 29, 2019 at 2:53 PM
Everyone likes to have long and strong hair. But, making some common hair care mistakes can wreak havoc on your hair. So, here are 7 common hair mistakes that you must avoid right now to strengthen your hair and prevent hair loss.
You may care a lot about your hair, but may be unintentionally making mistakes that can take a toll on your mane.

Nivedita Dadu, Founder and Chairman, Dr. Nivedita Dadu's Dermatology Clinic, and skin and hair expert Rupali Sharma, Founder, Aegte Hair, and Skin Luxury, have rolled out some points that can strengthen your hair care game.
  • Choose the right shampoo: Choosing the right shampoo for your hair type is very essential. Most people in today's times mindlessly invest in unbefitting products. To avoid damaging effects on your hair, select what complements your hair type.
  • Know how to shampoo: All of us shampoo our hair regularly but only a few do it correctly. It is very essential to comb your hair prior to shampooing. The function of the shampoo is to cleanse your scalp thoroughly which is why it is important to apply the shampoo on the roots of your hair. However, do not apply too much shampoo as it shall eventually result in loss of moisture from your strands.
  • Towel for drying your hair: It is a complete no to dry your hair with a towel. Most of us tie a towel on head after a hair wash, but it should be completely avoided. Hair is most prone to breakage while they are wet. It is better to dry your hair with a cotton t-shirt rather than using a damp towel, but there's nothing like letting your hair dry naturally.
  • Comb your hair the right way: Combing your hair too much can make your hair overstressed and prone to breakage. It is always advised to not comb your hair instantly after washing. Let your hair dry and then only use a comb with wide teeth. Also, begin combing from the ends and steadily keep moving upwards.
  • Use of styling products: Blow dryers, flat irons, curling rods are our rescue to all the parties and events. But these heat generating styling tools cause the hair to lose fluid and eventually make them dull, rough and brittle. It is always advised to minimize the use of these products and set the temperature to its minimum. Also, always apply a heat protectant before styling your hair.
  • Tie your hair when you sleep: It is very important that you tie your hair when you sleep. Make a loose braid as this shall prevent your hair from tangling and getting frizzy. Not tying your hair increases hair fall.
  • Delaying your hair cut: Most of us keep postponing our haircut for months. In order to have damage-free hair, you should strictly follow a haircut schedule, and it is always advised to go for a trim every three months. A regular trim ensures that your split ends do not grow further and ensures that your hair is healthy.


Source: IANS

