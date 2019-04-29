Common Hair Care Mistakes That You Can Avoid Easily

Everyone likes to have long and strong hair. But, making some common hair care mistakes can wreak havoc on your hair. So, here are 7 common hair mistakes that you must avoid right now to strengthen your hair and prevent hair loss.

You may care a lot about your hair, but may be unintentionally making mistakes that can take a toll on your mane.



‘Do you want a long and strong hair? Then, make sure to choose the right shampoo, avoid wrapping a towel on the head after a hair wash, minimize the use of hair styling tools such as blow dryers, flat irons, curling rods, make a loose braid when you sleep and strictly follow a haircut schedule to get flawless and frizz-free hair.’

Choose the right shampoo: Choosing the right shampoo for your hair type is very essential. Most people in today's times mindlessly invest in unbefitting products. To avoid damaging effects on your hair, select what complements your hair type.

It is very important that you tie your hair when you sleep. Make a loose braid as this shall prevent your hair from tangling and getting frizzy. Not tying your hair increases hair fall. Delaying your hair cut: Most of us keep postponing our haircut for months. In order to have damage-free hair, you should strictly follow a haircut schedule, and it is always advised to go for a trim every three months. A regular trim ensures that your split ends do not grow further and ensures that your hair is healthy.



