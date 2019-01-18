Common Genetic Disorder Puts Elderly At Risk of Various Long-Term Diseases

People those who are old and those who may have a genetic disorder called hemochromatosis tend to be at an increased risk of liver disease, arthritis, and frailty. The results of this study are published in the journals of BMJ and The Journals of Gerontology: Medical Sciences.

‘In Hemochromatosis, people tend to absorb too much iron from their diet. And when that happens, it gets accumulated around the body over time, damaging many organs and eventually causing a long term disease according to this study.’

The western world's most common genetic disorder is a "stealth condition" that causes far higher levels of serious disease and disability than previously thought, despite being easy to detect and treat.Two major studies have revealed that hemochromatosis, previously thought to be a low-level health risk, actually quadruples the risk of liver disease and doubles the risk of arthritis, and frailty in older age groups.. The research, led by a group from the University of Exeter in the U.K., with the University of Connecticut and the U.S. National Institute on Aging, is published in The BMJ and The Journals of Gerontology: Medical Sciences.. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 1 million Americans have hereditary hemochromatosis.. The researchers found that in men of European ancestry in Britain, 1.6 percent of all hip replacements and 5.8 percent of all liver cancers occurred in those with two hemochromatosis mutations.The research suggests thatProfessor David Melzer, from the University of Exeter and the University of Connecticut, who led the research, said: ". We now need to test ways to screen and diagnose hemochromatosis earlier. It's exciting to think that better care might prevent so much unnecessary disease."The team analyzed data from 2,890 people in Britain with the two genetic mutations (HFE C282Y). This group comprised approximately ten times more people than the largest, previous study in this field. Most cases of hemochromatosis are diagnosed by a genetic test revealing the two genetic mutations.. The team found that men and women with the mutations, aged 65 to 70, were much more likely to suffer from frailty and chronic pain and had lower muscle strength. Fourteen people in the study died of liver cancer.These findings add to a U.S. study across seven health providers which estimated that 50 percent of men and 25 percent of women with the two mutations were diagnosed with hemochromatosis by the end of their lives. Additional work at the CDC showed that nine percent eventually developed severe liver disease.. Having two copies of the mutated gene occurs in one in 300 non-Hispanic whites in the United States, with nearly 10 percent being carriers. The gene is much less common in Non-Hispanic Blacks and Mexican-Americans.Women have partial protection from the onset of genetic hemochromatosis until later in life because they lose iron through menstruation and having children, although some younger women do develop the disease.Treatment initially involves regular blood draws, known as a venesection. This is usually done once every few weeks. When iron levels are lower, this reduces to around four times annually. This is known as maintenance therapy. Blood can be donated once the patient's iron levels reach this stage.Dr. Luke Pilling of the University of Exeter Medical School, first author of the BMJ paper, said: "."," said Dr. Luigi Ferrucci, Scientific Director of the National Institute on Aging. "Identifying more of these genetic variants may lead to new treatment targets to ultimately improve health and function in old age. It is possible that many other situations like these exist.Hemochromatosis is unusual, though, in having such a simple and safe treatment already available."According to Dr. George Kuchel, study co-author and director of the Center on Aging at the University of Connecticut, "Aging represents the greatest risk factor for common chronic diseases as well as associated frailty and disability. Our work has not only identified a potentially preventable and reversible contributor to these disabling conditions of late life but also highlights the importance of developing approaches grounded in Precision Medicine to improve health and function in old age by decreasing the role of upregulated biological drivers of aging in selected individuals through a simple blood draw.". An NIH institute (NIDDK) advises that health care providers should consider testing people who have severe and continuing fatigue, unexplained cirrhosis, joint pain or arthritis, heart problems, erectile dysfunction, or diabetes, because these health issues may result from hemochromatosis.Source: Eurekalert