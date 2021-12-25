Advertisement

Researchers from Tulane, Indiana University, and the West Virginia University obtained samples of morning glory seeds from worldwide herbarium collections and screened them for ergot alkaloids, a compound associated with the hallucinogenic drug LSD, but which have also been used for treating migraine headaches and Parkinson𠏋 disease.Many morning glory species contain high concentrations of bioactive ergot alkaloids that are produced by specialized fungal symbionts passed down from mother plant to offspring through their seeds.Researchers found thatNamed for the ergot fungus responsible for deadly outbreaks of Saint Anthony𠏋 Fire, a disease caused by ingestion of the fungus, in the Middle Ages, ergot alkaloids have had a long and convoluted association with humans.Historically, such alkaloid compounds have been used by indigenous peoples of Central and South America for their effects on the human mind and for regulating human reproduction.More recently they have been used for obstetric issues during labor and delivery and treatment of migraine, Parkinson𠏋, and other maladies.This study is the first to show how highly coevolved morning glories and their symbiotic fungi are, and that coevolution is manifested by different mixtures and concentrations of ergot alkaloids across the morning glory evolutionary tree.Source: Medindia