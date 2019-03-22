medindia
Common Factor Responsible For Both Aging And Sleep Found

by Rishika Gupta on  March 22, 2019 at 9:26 PM Research News
An imbalance in utilizing oxygen to convert food into energy can lead to oxidative stress in a cell. This stress has been found to be responsible for activating sleep and aging, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the journal of Nature.
Oxford University researchers have discovered a brain process common to sleep and aging in research that could pave the way for new treatments for insomnia.

Writing in the journal Nature, the scientists report how oxidative stress leads to sleep. Oxidative stress is also believed to be a reason why we age and a cause of degenerative diseases.

The researchers say the discovery brings us closer to understanding the still-mysterious function of sleep and offers new hope for the treatment of sleep disorders. It may also explain why, as is suspected, chronic lack of sleep shortens life.

Professor Gero Miesenböck, Director of Oxford University's Centre for Neural Circuits and Behaviour, who led the Oxford team, said: 'It's no accident that oxygen tanks carry explosion hazard labels: uncontrolled combustion is dangerous. Animals, including humans, face a similar risk when they use the oxygen they breathe to convert food into energy: imperfectly contained combustion leads to "oxidative stress" in the cell. This is believed to be a cause of aging and a culprit for the degenerative diseases that blight our later years. Our new research shows that oxidative stress also activates the neurons that control whether we go to sleep.'

The team studied the regulation of sleep in fruit flies - the animal that also provided the first insight into the circadian clock nearly 50 years ago. Each fly has a special set of sleep-control neurons, brain cells that are also found in other animals and believed to exist in people. In previous research [Nature 2016; 536: 333-337], Professor Miesenböck's team discovered that these sleep-control neurons act like an on-off switch: if the neurons are electrically active, the fly is asleep; when they are silent, the fly is awake.

Dr. Seoho Song, a former graduate student in the Miesenböck lab and one of the two lead authors of the study, said: 'We decided to look for the signals that switch the sleep-control neurons on. We knew from our earlier work that the main difference between sleep and waking is how much electrical current flows through two ion channels, called Shaker and Sandman. During sleep, most of the current goes through Shaker.'

Ion channels generate and control the electrical impulses through which brain cells communicate.

'This turned the big, intractable question "Why do we sleep?" into a concrete, solvable problem,' said Dr. Song. 'What causes the electrical current to flow through Shaker?'

The team found the answer in a component of the Shaker channel itself.

Lead author and postdoctoral fellow in the Miesenböck group, Dr. Anissa Kempf, explained: 'Suspended underneath the electrically conducting portion of Shaker is another part, like the gondola under a hot air balloon. A passenger in the gondola, the small molecule NADPH, flips back and forth between two chemical states - this regulates the Shaker current. The state of NADPH, in turn, reflects the degree of oxidative stress the cell has experienced. Sleeplessness causes oxidative stress, and this drives the chemical conversion.'

In a striking demonstration of this mechanism, a flash of light that flipped the chemical state of NADPH put flies to sleep.

According to Professor Miesenböck, drugs that change the chemistry of Shaker-bound NADPH, in the same way, could be a powerful new type of sleeping pill.

'Sleep disturbances are very common,' he said, 'and sleeping pills are among the most commonly prescribed drugs. But existing medications carry risks of confusion, forgetfulness, and addiction. Targeting the mechanism we have discovered could avoid some of these side effects.'

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging or fMRI is a diagnostic technique that measures the activity of the brain. fMRI is used to study the brain structure.

Managing Stress during Economic Recession

It is imperative to manage stress during economic recession. Look at the positive side; it is always followed by economic prosperity. So why worry!

Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth

Good oral hygiene is the to healthy teeth during old age. Correct brushing techniques and regular dental check-ups can help keep dental problems at bay.

Pomegranate and Its Role in Anti-aging

Ruby red among fruits, pomegranate, has numerous health benefits. It also plays an important role in anti-aging because of its high antioxidant content.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

