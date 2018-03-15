Common Eating Disorders Go Underdiagnosed in Men

Font : A- A+



Men are almost five times more likely to remain underdiagnosed than females on eating disorders which inturn delays their treatment options, according to new study.

Common Eating Disorders Go Underdiagnosed in Men



Eating disorders, which include



‘Men are five times less likely to be diagnosed with common eating disorders compared to females.’ "Stereotypes about who develops eating disorders could contribute to disparities in diagnosis and treatment, with males of higher weight, people of colour, and the non-affluent most likely to be slipping through the cracks," said Kendrin Sonneville, Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan in the US.



The study, conducted on college students, found that females were almost 1.5 times more likely to get treated than males, and affluent students were nearly two times more likely to get treatment compared to non-affluent.



White students were nearly two times more likely to get diagnosed than students of colour, and underweight students were more than six times more likely to get diagnosed than those with a health body weight.



Students with overweight or obesity were about half as likely to get diagnosed.



"Most people with an eating disorder never get diagnosed and never get treatment, even though successful treatments that can reduce suffering, health consequences and cost are available," Sonneville said.



"Many individuals with eating disorders do not recognise themselves in these stereotyped portrayals of eating disorders in the media and may not recognise the need for treatment," Sonneville added.



For the study, published in the journal International Journal of Eating Disorders, 1,700 college graduates were analysed.



The results showed that anorexia was much more likely to get diagnosed (73 per cent) compared to individuals with binge eating disorder (seven per cent).



Sonneville said universal screening and prevention, led by clinicians, could help reduce these disparities.







Source: IANS Eating disorders, which include anorexia nervosa bulimia , binge eating disorder and overconsumption, are characterised by irregular eating habits and severe distress or concern about body weight or shape."Stereotypes about who develops eating disorders could contribute to disparities in diagnosis and treatment, with males of higher weight, people of colour, and the non-affluent most likely to be slipping through the cracks," said Kendrin Sonneville, Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan in the US.The study, conducted on college students, found that females were almost 1.5 times more likely to get treated than males, and affluent students were nearly two times more likely to get treatment compared to non-affluent.White students were nearly two times more likely to get diagnosed than students of colour, and underweight students were more than six times more likely to get diagnosed than those with a health body weight.Students with overweight or obesity were about half as likely to get diagnosed."Most people with an eating disorder never get diagnosed and never get treatment, even though successful treatments that can reduce suffering, health consequences and cost are available," Sonneville said."Many individuals with eating disorders do not recognise themselves in these stereotyped portrayals of eating disorders in the media and may not recognise the need for treatment," Sonneville added.For the study, published in the journal, 1,700 college graduates were analysed.The results showed that anorexia was much more likely to get diagnosed (73 per cent) compared to individuals with binge eating disorder (seven per cent).Sonneville said universal screening and prevention, led by clinicians, could help reduce these disparities.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: