Common Drugs Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease Risk

Anti-cholinergic drugs used to treat a broad array of conditions, from allergies and colds to hypertension and urinary incontinence are linked to an increased risk of cognitive decline, particularly in older adults at greater risk for Alzheimer's disease (AD).



The study was conducted by a team of scientists, led by researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. The findings of the study are published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

‘People with AD biomarkers who were taking anti-cholinergic drugs were four times more likely to develop MCI than persons lacking biomarkers and not taking the drugs. In older adults at increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease, anti-cholinergic medications used to treat many conditions also accelerate cognitive decline. ’





Similarly, persons at genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease who took anti-cholinergic drugs were 2.5 times more likely to develop MCI than those without genetic risk factors and who were not taking anti-cholinergic drugs.



"This study, led by Alexandra Weigand, suggests that reducing anti-cholinergic drug use before cognitive problems appear may be important for preventing future negative effects on memory and thinking skills, especially for people at greater risk for Alzheimer's disease," said senior author Lisa Delano-Wood, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at UC San Diego School of Medicine. Weigand is a graduate student in the San Diego State University/University of California San Diego Joint Doctoral Program in Clinical Psychology.



"We believe this interaction between anti-cholinergic drugs and Alzheimer's risk biomarkers acts in a 'double hit' manner," said Weigand, the study's first author. "In the first hit, Alzheimer's biomarkers indicate that pathology has started to accumulate in and degenerate a small region called the basal forebrain that produces the chemical acetylcholine, which promotes thinking and memory. In the second hit, anti-cholinergic drugs further deplete the brain's store of acetylcholine. This combined effect most significantly impacts a person's thinking and memory."



"This points to a potential area for improvement since reducing anti-cholinergic drug dosages may possibly delay cognitive decline," said Weigand. "It's important for older adults who take anti-cholinergic medications to regularly consult with their doctors."



The study involved six hundred and eighty-eight adults (average age of 74) with no cognitive or memory problems. One-third of the participants were taking such medications, with an average of 4.7 anti-cholinergic drugs per person. The participants were given annual comprehensive cognitive tests for up to 10 years.