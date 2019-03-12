New study supports the theory that it may be possible for the infection such as common cold to pass from expectant mothers to their unborn children. The findings of the study are published in the journal Plos One.

Common Cold Virus can Infect the Placenta

‘During pregnancy, the placenta acts as a gatekeeper to provide vital nourishment from a mother to a developing fetus while filtering out potential pathogens. But, the barrier isn't as impenetrable as once believed. ’

During pregnancy, the placenta acts as a gatekeeper to provide essential nourishment from a mother to a developing fetus while filtering out potential pathogens. Scientists are discovering that the barrier isn't as impenetrable as once believed with recent studies showing how viruses such as Zika can slip through its defenses.



Using donated placentas, researchers isolated the three major cell types found in placentas -- cytotrophoblast, stroma fibroblasts, and Hofbauer cells -- and exposed them in vitro to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes the common cold. While the cytotrophoblast cells supported limited viral replication, the other two types were significantly more susceptible to infection.



For example, the Hofbauer cells survived and allowed the virus to replicate inside the cell walls. As Hofbauer cells travel within the placenta, researchers suspect they could act as a Trojan horse and transmit the virus into the fetus.



"These cells don't die when they're infected by the virus, which is the problem," Piedimonte said. "When they move into the fetus, they are like bombs packed with the virus. They don't disseminate the virus around by exploding, which is the typical way, but rather transfer the virus through intercellular channels."



Researchers suspect RSV could attack lung tissue within the fetus, causing an infection that may predispose offspring to develop asthma in childhood. Piedimonte plans to launch a clinical study at Tulane to further test the theory.



The study was led by Dr. Giovanni Piedimonte, professor of pediatrics and vice president of research at Tulane University.