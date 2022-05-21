Common Blood Pressure Pills and Breast Cancer Risk Linked

Calcium Channel Blockers and Breast Cancer Risk

"This study will investigate if taking calcium channel blockers increases the risk of breast cancer in Australian women for the first time. The use of calcium channel blockers may increase the risk of cancer because of their role in changing intracellular calcium levels and breast tissue may be particularly susceptible to the adverse effects of changing intracellular calcium due to its secretary role."Professor Moorin said the study, which would take about three years to complete, had potentially significant implications for Australian women."With an estimated 48 women diagnosed each day, breast cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia in 2019 and the most common in women, with one in seven Australian women diagnosed with breast cancer by the age of 85," Professor Moorin said."The incidence of breast cancer is rising, with 19,535 new cases diagnosed in Australia in 2019, a 19% increase compared with 2013. Breast cancer is second only to lung cancer as the most common cause of death from cancer in Australian women.The study will examine the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health, the 45 and Up Study data from the Department of Human Services database and The Rotterdam Study from The Netherlands.The NHMRC Clinical Trials and Cohort Studies Grants support high-quality clinical trials and cohort studies that address important gaps in knowledge, leading to relevant and implementable findings for the benefit of human health.Source: Eurekalert