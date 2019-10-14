medindia

Common Bladder Medication associated with Vision-threatening Eye Condition

by Iswarya on  October 14, 2019 at 10:02 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Elmiron drug, which is widely prescribed for a bladder condition for decades globally may be toxic to the retina, reveals a team of Indian-origin doctors in the US.

Three ophthalmologists conducted a review of patients at Kaiser Permanente in northern California.
Common Bladder Medication associated with Vision-threatening Eye Condition
Common Bladder Medication associated with Vision-threatening Eye Condition

They found that about one-quarter of patients with significant exposure to Elmiron showed definite signs of eye damage.

Show Full Article


This medication toxicity could masquerade as other known retinal conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration or pattern dystrophy.

"It's unfortunate. You have a patient with a chronic condition like interstitial cystitis, for which there is no cure and no effective treatment.

"They get put on these medications because it's thought to have few side effects and few risks, and no one thinks about it again. And year after year, the number of pills they're taking goes up and up," said Robin A. Vora from Kaiser Permanente.

Interstitial cystitis causes chronic pain in the bladder and pelvis area.

Elmiron is the only FDA-approved pill to treat it and is being prescribed in India too for years.

As a mainstay of treatment for decades, hundreds of thousands of people have likely been exposed to the drug.

Last year, Nieraj Jain of Emory Eye Center in Atlanta, Georgia, reported that six patients who had been taking Elmiron for about 15 years had developed unusual changes in their macula, the central part of the retina responsible for delivering the clear, crisp, central vision.

Dr. Jain and his colleagues raised a warning flag that long-term use of Elmiron may damage the retina.

Vora, Amar P. Patel, and Ronald Melles, ophthalmologists at Kaiser Permanente, heeded that warning and looked at their database of patients.

They found 140 patients who had taken an average of 5,000 pills each over the course of 15 years.

Of those 140 patients, 91 agreed to come in for an exam.

The doctors took detailed images of the back of their eyes.

Twenty-two of the 91 patients showed clear signs of drug toxicity.

The rate of toxicity rose with the amount of drug consumed, from 11 percent of those taking 500 to 1,000 grams to 42 percent of those taking 1,500 grams or more.

Because it's unclear how much medication is too much, Dr. Vora recommended patients who show no signs of toxicity be screened for retina damage at least once a year.

For those who do show some signs of damage, he recommended that they speak with their urologists about discontinuing the medication.

If identified early, the damage may be mitigated by stopping the medication, the doctors said.

The research was presented on Saturday at "AAO 2019", the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology at Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Coffee Could Keep Retinal Damage Away

Coffee consumption could help prevent deteriorating eyesight and possible blindness from retinal degeneration, say researchers.

Routine Eye Examination

A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patient's eyes.

Top 10 Health Benefits of Vitamin E for Skin, Hair and Eye

Start eating Vitamin E rich foods such as nuts and oilseeds, whole grains and green leafy vegetables and you can bid goodbye to most of your hair, eye and skin problems.

Clear the Blur-Tips to Boost Your Eye-Q

Eye problems may present as blurry vision or simply a minor headache, but they can affect your life in more ways than one. Here's a comprehensive yet compact guide to boost your eye-Q.

Allergy Eye Drops

Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.

Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or transitional cell carcinoma.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Enuresis/Bedwetting

Bedwetting (nocturnal enuresis) is involuntary voiding of urine during sleep at least three times a week in a child aged 5 years or older.

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from recurring, pain in the pelvic region along with other symptoms including frequency or urgency in urination

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityNervous TicVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenEnuresis/BedwettingEyeVisionLASIK Surgery FactsInterstitial CystitisBladder CancerAllergy Eye Drops

What's New on Medindia

General Anesthesia

New Cooling Device Reduces Toxic Emissions From Fridges and Air Conditioners

Chronic Renal Failure (CRF)
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive