About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Common Asthma Drug may Help Reverse Memory Loss

by Adeline Dorcas on January 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM
Font : A-A+

Common Asthma Drug may Help Reverse Memory Loss

Human-approved asthma drug roflumilast may offer new hope in treating memory problems, suggests a new study.

Students sometimes pull an all-nighter to prepare for an exam. However, research has shown that sleep deprivation is bad for your memory. Now, University of Groningen neuroscientist Robbert Havekes discovered that what you learn while being sleep deprived is not necessarily lost, it is just difficult to recall.

Sleep Problems and Memory Problems Often go Hand in Hand

Together with his team, he has found a way to make this 'hidden knowledge' accessible again days after studying whilst sleep-deprived using optogenetic approaches, and the human-approved asthma drug roflumilast. These findings were published in the journal Current Biology.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Foods to Improve Memory Power

Foods to Improve Memory Power


Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.
Advertisement


Havekes, associate professor of Neuroscience of Memory and Sleep at the University of Groningen, the Netherlands, and his team have extensively studied how sleep deprivation affects memory processes. 'We previously focused on finding ways to support memory processes during a sleep deprivation episode', says Havekes. However, in his latest study, his team examined whether amnesia as a result of sleep deprivation was a direct result of information loss, or merely caused by difficulties retrieving information.

'Sleep deprivation undermines memory processes, but every student knows that an answer that eluded them during the exam might pop up hours afterwards. In that case, the information was, in fact, stored in the brain, but just difficult to retrieve.'
Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease


Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
Advertisement

To address this question, Havekes and his team used an optogenetic approach: using genetic techniques, they caused a light-sensitive protein (channelrhodopsin) to be produced selectively in neurons that are activated during a learning experience. This made it possible to recall a specific experience by shining light on these cells. 'In our sleep deprivation studies, we applied this approach to neurons in the hippocampus, the area in the brain where spatial information and factual knowledge are stored', says Havekes.

First, the genetically engineered mice were given a spatial learning task in which they had to learn the location of individual objects, a process that heavily relies on neurons in the hippocampus. The mice then had to perform this same task days later, but this time with one object moved to a novel location. The mice that were deprived of sleep for a few hours before the first session failed to detect this spatial change, which suggests that they cannot recall the original object locations. 'However, when we reintroduced them to the task after reactivating the hippocampal neurons that initially stored this information with light, they did successfully remember the original locations', says Havekes. 'This shows that the information was stored in the hippocampus during sleep deprivation, but couldn't be retrieved without the stimulation.'

Can Asthma Drug Treat Memory Problems

The molecular pathway set off during the reactivation is also targeted by the drug roflumilast, which is used by patients with asthma or COPD. Havekes: 'When we gave mice that were trained while being sleep deprived roflumilast just before the second test, they remembered, exactly as happened with the direct stimulation of the neurons.' As roflumilast is already clinically approved for use in humans, and is known to enter the brain, these findings open up avenues to test whether it can be applied to restore access to 'lost' memories in humans.

Time to Turn Back the Clock for People with Memory Problems

The discovery that more information is present in the brain than we previously anticipated, and that these 'hidden' memories can be made accessible again - at least in mice - opens up all kinds of exciting possibilities. 'It might be possible to stimulate the memory accessibility in people with age-induced memory problems or early-stage Alzheimer's disease with roflumilast', says Havekes.

'And maybe we could reactivate specific memories to make them permanently retrievable again, as we successfully did in mice.' If a subject's neurons are stimulated with the drug while they try and 'relive' a memory, or revise information for an exam, this information might be reconsolidated more firmly in the brain. 'For now, this is all speculation of course, but time will tell.'

At this time, Havekes is not directly involved in such studies in humans. 'My interest lies in unravelling the molecular mechanisms that underlie all these processes', he explains. 'What makes memories accessible or inaccessible? How does roflumilast restore access to these 'hidden' memories? As always with science, by addressing one question you get many new questions for free.'

Source: Eurekalert
Brain Stimulation Reverses Age-related Memory Loss: Study

Brain Stimulation Reverses Age-related Memory Loss: Study


Brain stimulation was found to target memory regions disrupted by age. Scientists are planning to test the technique on early-stage Alzheimer's patients.
Advertisement
Men at Greater Risk for Mild Memory Loss: Study

Men at Greater Risk for Mild Memory Loss: Study


Men are at an increased risk of experiencing mild cognitive impairment than women, reveals study.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, ...
Amnesia

Amnesia

Amnesia, is profound memory loss caused by a physical injury inflicted on the brain, by an infection or by a ...
Asthma

Asthma

It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that ...
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural ...
Childhood Asthma

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities ...
Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, ...
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment. ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Common Asthma Drug may Help Reverse Memory Loss Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests