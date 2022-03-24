About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Committed To Eliminate Tuberculosis By 2025: Union Health Minister

by Colleen Fleiss on March 24, 2022 at 11:20 PM
Font : A-A+

Committed To Eliminate Tuberculosis By 2025: Union Health Minister

Efforts to eliminate tuberculosis from India by 2025 are on, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"We are determined and committed to achieve our PM's vision of eliminating TB by 2025, five years ahead of the target for TB set by SDG 2030. Through the active efforts of all the states and the sustained guidance to the programme by our country's leadership, the programme has advanced through challenging times," Minister Mandaviya said while addressing 'STEP Up to End TB 2022' summit on World TB Day here.

Advertisement


He said that society and government need to collaborate in order to win this fight against TB.

NGOs, CSOs and other stakeholders should take it as their duty and work on it. While lauding states and UTs for their efforts, he noted that appreciation of deserving states and UTs will motivate them to do better and help in defeating the disease.
Advertisement

The event was virtually inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in presence of Mandaviya and MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh, Keshab Mahanta, Assam Health Minister Alo Libang, Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister, NITI Ayog Member Dr V.K. Paul, and other dignitaries.

"A societal approach that brings together people from all backgrounds into a Jan Andolan is needed to achieve the ambitious target of eliminating TB by 2025, said Patel urging everyone to make efforts towards ensuring adequate nutrition for all, building awareness and addressing any social stigma associated with the disease.

She urged those present at the summit to adopt children suffering from TB and make an exemplary contribution in the nation's committed fight to TB.

"Apart from adopting children, we can go one step further to adopt blocks, districts with the help of local administration there", said Mandaviya. He said that for more than two years, we have been facing the global pandemic apart from TB prevalence. Both the diseases are highly contagious, air-borne and severely impact families and communities.

Dr. Jitendra Singh announced launching of 'Dare to Erade TB' programme which will be based on Indian data, and formation of a Genome Sequencing Consortium for WSG TB surveillance. He also highlighted efforts of Ministry of Science & Technology in disease biology, drugs discovery and vaccine development to remove the scourge of TB from the country.

"The pandemic has shown us that diagnostic services can be scaled up to reach every home. Furthermore, mechanisms have been put in place in states for home care and health services delivery. These lessons can be used to further strengthen our End-TB programme", said V.K. Paul.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2022 — 'Invest to End TB. Save Lives'
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2022 — 'Invest to End TB. Save Lives'
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Tuberculosis Tracheostomy Pleural Effusion Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Fever Cough Symptom Evaluation Diet in Tuberculosis Health Insurance - India Stomach Tuberculosis 

Recommended Reading
Diet in Tuberculosis
Diet in Tuberculosis
Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight ....
Tuberculosis Treatment: The Past, Present and Future
Tuberculosis Treatment: The Past, Present and Future
Johann Schonlein, a German physician coined the term 'tuberculosis'. Read on to know all about ......
Tuberculosis Vaccine may Assist Future COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Tuberculosis Vaccine may Assist Future COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Research findings suggest a strategy to 'complement and extend' the protection offered by existing ....
Tuberculosis Vaccine may Protect Elderly Against COVID
Tuberculosis Vaccine may Protect Elderly Against COVID
In older adults, 100 years old tuberculosis vaccine helps prevent COVID infection risk, stated a ......
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chroni...
Fever
Fever
Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, inj...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Pleural Effusion
Pleural Effusion
Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the...
Screening Tests for Tuberculosis
Screening Tests for Tuberculosis
Tuberculin skin test and Interferon – Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis....
Silicosis
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterise...
Stomach Tuberculosis
Stomach Tuberculosis
Abdominal tuberculosis, which is a form of extrapulmonary tuberculosis, affects the gastrointestinal...
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to oth...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)