Comfy Outfit Ideas for Stylish Summer Holiday

Vacation time is here, are you ready for a perfect summer trip? Then, it is important to pick out the right summer outfit to keep yourself fresh yet look stylish during this summer vacation.

Ditch the dresses and glam up for your summer vacation with a suitcase packed with something new.



'Summer season is here, are you ready for a vacation? If yes, then, make sure you look comfy yet stylish by picking out your breezy summer wear to keep yourself cool and fresh all day long.'

Denim Skirt: You can never go wrong with a denim skirt on a vacation. Pair this with a one-piece for that dressy look. Or, just put on a tank top and a bolero jacket if you're heading out for a mid-day break or even dinner at a nearby eatery.

Co-Ords: Invest in a pair of co-ords for your holiday wardrobe. You could also opt for a yellow or pastel hue to add an unexpected element to your holiday look. Co-ords are etching their way into wardrobe staples and come in lots of combinations.



Depending on your destination, you can choose a crop top with shorts, a high slit skirt with a strappy top or even a holiday stunner like long flared pants with a slogan tube top and a jacket.

Depending on your destination, you can choose a crop top with shorts, a high slit skirt with a strappy top or even a holiday stunner like long flared pants with a slogan tube top and a jacket. Playsuit: We would recommend a printed playsuit or jumpsuit because it brings a really fun vibe to a holiday outfit. It's comfortable but still so chic. With the right accessories, it's a look you can take from a day of sightseeing to a fancy dinner. You can pick one that is fit and flair for a flirty, feminine look. Accessorize it with a hair band and a stack of bracelets to complete your look.

High-waist Trousers: If you're not a beach person and prefer to just soak in the spirit of a new place making memories with great photographs, high-waist linen trousers are your best bet. Pair them with a bikini top and a silk scarf with large gold hoops and a dainty layered necklace for that perfect look.



Source: IANS

