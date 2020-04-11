by Iswarya on  November 4, 2020 at 9:52 AM Weight Loss
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Combining Population Health Management and Online Program Could Aid Weight Loss
New study paired an online weight loss program with a phone call and email-based population health management program, a two-pronged approach previously unexplored, and discovered that patients in the combined program had greater weight loss over 12 months compared to patients in the other two groups. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA.

Nearly 70 percent of US adults are overweight or obesity. Though being the most immediate source of counseling for those trying to lose wt, most primary care physicians (PCPs) do not have the time, training, or support to supervising their patients through a comprehensive weight loss program. Additionally, research on online weight loss programs has witnessed mixed levels of success.

Population health management programs given by non-clinical staff members have appeared as supplemental support systems that give outreach for preventive and chronic condition care requirements outside of primary care visits.


"Population health managers are already doing outreach to people who would profit from weight loss, such as patients with type 2 diabetes or hypertension," stated corresponding author Heather Baer, ScD. "The plan was to leverage population health management, which is a strategy that's been implemented at the Brigham and in other institutions, to see if it could be combined with an online weight loss program and be sustainable over time."

In a cluster-randomized trial, 840 participants with overweight or obesity who had a scheduled primary care visit and aged 20 to 70 years, had a body mass index between 27 and less than 40, and had a diagnosis of hypertension or type 2 diabetes were selected.

Among primary care patients with overweight or obesity and hypertension or type 2 diabetes, combining population health management with an online program resulted in a modest but statistically significant greater weight loss at 12 months than usual care or the online program only. Further research is required to understand the generalizability, scalability, and durability of these findings.

The results are particularly notable as health care increasingly shifts to virtual forms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "We knew that online weight loss programs could be more convenient, accessible, and more affordable for patients, but now both physicians and patients have become more comfortable with the concept of care being delivered virtually," Baer stated. "Virtual care is going to stay with us post-pandemic, and this study gives more evidence that even pre-pandemic, virtual care for some conditions is working."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Weight Loss Program For Men
Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.
READ MORE
Foods to Help You Lose Weight
Fad diet, tried them all but did not get the expected results? Here's why. Developing healthier eating habits will not only help you lose weight, but help you ward off inflammation.
READ MORE
Family Meals: Good Communication Helps Your Family Dine Together
Are you having trouble in engaging your family to eat together? Good communication can help solve the problem. Less friction at home helps families to eat together and stay healthy together.
READ MORE
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.
READ MORE
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission
READ MORE
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsAIDS - Initial Theories and Disease ProgressionAIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission