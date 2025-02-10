Combining Clot Removal With Clot-Buster Shot Could Improve Stroke Recovery

Injecting tenecteplase into the artery after clot removal improves stroke survivors' chances of better functional outcomes compared to standard care.

Removing large brain artery clot, chased with clot-buster shot may improve stroke outcomes



Stroke is one of the leading causes of long-term disability, with over half of stroke survivors aged 65 and older experiencing reduced mobility.’

Guidelines for Treating Clot-Caused Strokes

Targeting Small Vessel Blockages in Stroke Treatment

Comparing Tenecteplase to Standard Care

Positive Outcomes with Tenecteplase Injection After Stroke

Stroke survivors were 44% more likely to have an excellent outcome after 90 days if they received the tenecteplase injection and standard care after clot removal compared to those who received only standard care (40.5% vs. 26.4%).

after 90 days if they received the and standard care after clot removal compared to those who received only standard care (40.5% vs. 26.4%). Rates of brain bleeds in the two days after treatment were similar in those receiving tenecteplase (5.6%) and those receiving standard medical treatment (6.2%).

Rates of death from any cause within 90 days were similar in those receiving tenecteplase (21.4%) and those receiving standard medical treatment (21.7%).

Potential to Change Stroke Treatment Guidelines

