Combining Clot Removal With Clot-Buster Shot Could Improve Stroke Recovery

Injecting tenecteplase into the artery after clot removal improves stroke survivors' chances of better functional outcomes compared to standard care.
Removing a blood clot from a major brain artery and injecting the clot-dissolving drug tenecteplase significantly improves stroke survivors' chances of better functional outcomes 90 days after their stroke, compared to standard clot removal, according to preliminary findings presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2025 in Los Angeles (Feb. 5-7, 2025). This conference is a leading event for researchers and clinicians focused on stroke and brain health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
'Did You Know?
Stroke is one of the leading causes of long-term disability, with over half of stroke survivors aged 65 and older experiencing reduced mobility.’
Guidelines for Treating Clot-Caused StrokesAbout 1 in 5 clot-caused (ischemic) strokes result from a clot obstructing a large artery (large vessel occlusions) in the brain. The standard of care in the U.S. per the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association 2019 Guidelines for the Early Management of Patients with Acute Ischemic Stroke and in China for this type of stroke is prompt removal of the clot to restore blood flow using minimally invasive endovascular treatment – a procedure that inserts a slim catheter (small tube) and/or a stent into an artery to retrieve the clot and restore blood flow, preventing further brain damage.
Without treatment, more than 80% of people with strokes caused by large vessel occlusions are disabled, and 20% die, based on prior studies. Even when clots are successfully removed, up to half of the people may die or be disabled three months later.
Targeting Small Vessel Blockages in Stroke Treatment”Endovascular treatment can help restore blood flow in a blocked large blood vessel. However, it might not improve blood flow in the smaller vessels and microcirculation in the area. This clinical trial tests whether delivering tenecteplase directly into the affected artery after endovascular treatment can break up blood clots in the small vessels and improve blood flow, reducing the amount of brain tissue that lacks blood supply,” said Xiaochuan Huo, M.D., Ph.D., lead author of the study and director of the neurological disease center at Beijing Anzhen Hospital in China.
Comparing Tenecteplase to Standard CareThe current study, conducted at 19 centers in China, evaluated the safety and effectiveness of injecting tenecteplase directly into a large brain artery (intra-arterial injection) near where a clot was removed and restoring blood flow. All participants had large vessel occlusions and were treated between 4.5 hours and 24 hours after the last time they were observed to be well. According to the study protocols, 127 patients received tenecteplase and successfully underwent endovascular therapy, and 129 received standard medical care (in the full analysis population for the final results) after successful endovascular therapy. Disability was measured by a score of 0-1 on the modified Rankin Scale with ratings from 0 (no disability) to 6 (death).
Positive Outcomes with Tenecteplase Injection After StrokeThe analysis found:
- Stroke survivors were 44% more likely to have an excellent outcome after 90 days if they received the tenecteplase injection and standard care after clot removal compared to those who received only standard care (40.5% vs. 26.4%).
- Rates of brain bleeds in the two days after treatment were similar in those receiving tenecteplase (5.6%) and those receiving standard medical treatment (6.2%).
- Rates of death from any cause within 90 days were similar in those receiving tenecteplase (21.4%) and those receiving standard medical treatment (21.7%).
Potential to Change Stroke Treatment GuidelinesThe researchers are following the participants to assess their one-year outcomes. Huo said their results may someday be used to change treatment guidelines for stroke survivors who have undergone successful clot removal. “We still need to directly analyze the individual data of participants in this and other trials – an individual meta-analysis – in order to release a high evidence-based recommendation,” Huo said.
The study did not include patients treated with intravenous clot-busting drugs or medications that reduce blood clotting, like heparin and anti-platelet drugs, during their endovascular procedures. This means that the benefits of intra-arterial tenecteplase shown in this study may not apply to people who received those treatments.
