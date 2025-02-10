About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Combining Clot Removal With Clot-Buster Shot Could Improve Stroke Recovery

by Naina Bhargava on Feb 10 2025 11:59 AM

Injecting tenecteplase into the artery after clot removal improves stroke survivors' chances of better functional outcomes compared to standard care.

Combining Clot Removal With Clot-Buster Shot Could Improve Stroke Recovery
Removing a blood clot from a major brain artery and injecting the clot-dissolving drug tenecteplase significantly improves stroke survivors' chances of better functional outcomes 90 days after their stroke, compared to standard clot removal, according to preliminary findings presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2025 in Los Angeles (Feb. 5-7, 2025). This conference is a leading event for researchers and clinicians focused on stroke and brain health (1 Trusted Source
Removing large brain artery clot, chased with clot-buster shot may improve stroke outcomes

Go to source).

Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.
Advertisement

Guidelines for Treating Clot-Caused Strokes

About 1 in 5 clot-caused (ischemic) strokes result from a clot obstructing a large artery (large vessel occlusions) in the brain. The standard of care in the U.S. per the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association 2019 Guidelines for the Early Management of Patients with Acute Ischemic Stroke and in China for this type of stroke is prompt removal of the clot to restore blood flow using minimally invasive endovascular treatment – a procedure that inserts a slim catheter (small tube) and/or a stent into an artery to retrieve the clot and restore blood flow, preventing further brain damage.

Without treatment, more than 80% of people with strokes caused by large vessel occlusions are disabled, and 20% die, based on prior studies. Even when clots are successfully removed, up to half of the people may die or be disabled three months later.


Advertisement
Quiz on Stroke
Quiz on Stroke
Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the ...

Targeting Small Vessel Blockages in Stroke Treatment

”Endovascular treatment can help restore blood flow in a blocked large blood vessel. However, it might not improve blood flow in the smaller vessels and microcirculation in the area. This clinical trial tests whether delivering tenecteplase directly into the affected artery after endovascular treatment can break up blood clots in the small vessels and improve blood flow, reducing the amount of brain tissue that lacks blood supply,” said Xiaochuan Huo, M.D., Ph.D., lead author of the study and director of the neurological disease center at Beijing Anzhen Hospital in China.


Advertisement
Robots to the Rescue: Personalized Robotic Therapy for Stroke Survivors
Robots to the Rescue: Personalized Robotic Therapy for Stroke Survivors
A robotic system now customizes rehabilitation for stroke survivors, simplifying care for medical staff.

Comparing Tenecteplase to Standard Care

The current study, conducted at 19 centers in China, evaluated the safety and effectiveness of injecting tenecteplase directly into a large brain artery (intra-arterial injection) near where a clot was removed and restoring blood flow. All participants had large vessel occlusions and were treated between 4.5 hours and 24 hours after the last time they were observed to be well. According to the study protocols, 127 patients received tenecteplase and successfully underwent endovascular therapy, and 129 received standard medical care (in the full analysis population for the final results) after successful endovascular therapy. Disability was measured by a score of 0-1 on the modified Rankin Scale with ratings from 0 (no disability) to 6 (death).


Top 10 Facts on Stroke
Top 10 Facts on Stroke
Strokes occur when the blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off. It is imperative to detect the signs of a stroke and rush the patient to the hospital at once. Here are some interesting facts on stroke.

Positive Outcomes with Tenecteplase Injection After Stroke

The analysis found:
  • Stroke survivors were 44% more likely to have an excellent outcome after 90 days if they received the tenecteplase injection and standard care after clot removal compared to those who received only standard care (40.5% vs. 26.4%).
  • Rates of brain bleeds in the two days after treatment were similar in those receiving tenecteplase (5.6%) and those receiving standard medical treatment (6.2%).
  • Rates of death from any cause within 90 days were similar in those receiving tenecteplase (21.4%) and those receiving standard medical treatment (21.7%).
“Intra-arterial tenecteplase after successful thrombectomy could improve the percentage of people with an excellent outcome. It could also improve the rate of large vessel occlusion stroke survivors who can return to society and live independently,” Huo said.

Potential to Change Stroke Treatment Guidelines

The researchers are following the participants to assess their one-year outcomes. Huo said their results may someday be used to change treatment guidelines for stroke survivors who have undergone successful clot removal. “We still need to directly analyze the individual data of participants in this and other trials – an individual meta-analysis – in order to release a high evidence-based recommendation,” Huo said.

The study did not include patients treated with intravenous clot-busting drugs or medications that reduce blood clotting, like heparin and anti-platelet drugs, during their endovascular procedures. This means that the benefits of intra-arterial tenecteplase shown in this study may not apply to people who received those treatments.

Reference:
  1. Removing large brain artery clot, chased with clot-buster shot may improve stroke outcomes - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/removing-large-brain-artery-clot-chased-with-clot-buster-shot-may-improve-stroke-outcomes)


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional