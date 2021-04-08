Combination Therapy Might Hold the Key for Treatment Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants

A combination of antiviral and anti-inflammatory drugs can be used to treat COVID-19 effectively, found a new study.



A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the National University Hospital (NUH) investigated the potential use of twelve antiviral and anticancer drugs that can be given to patients with mild illnesses who are recovering at home or in community care facilities.

‘Molnupiravir is an antiviral drug that interferes with a part of the SARS-CoV-2 enzyme, which is used to make copies of its genetic material. It can treat SARS-CoV-2 infections caused by variants when given in combination with baricitinib, an anti-inflammatory drug.’





However, there is no data yet from clinical trials to support the efficacy of this drug combination in all phases of Covid-19 disease so, the team is now planning to conduct clinical trials for molnupiravir and its drug combinations probably on vaccinated individuals with mild to moderate disease.







The investigation found that a combination of molnupiravir and baricitinib can treat COVID-19 infection even if it occurs by the Beta and Delta variants of the virus.