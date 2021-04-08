by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  August 4, 2021 at 7:14 PM Coronavirus News
Combination Therapy Might Hold the Key for Treatment Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants
A combination of antiviral and anti-inflammatory drugs can be used to treat COVID-19 effectively, found a new study.

A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the National University Hospital (NUH) investigated the potential use of twelve antiviral and anticancer drugs that can be given to patients with mild illnesses who are recovering at home or in community care facilities.

The investigation found that a combination of molnupiravir and baricitinib can treat COVID-19 infection even if it occurs by the Beta and Delta variants of the virus.


"Molnupiravir interferes with a part of the virus that is conserved across different variants, specifically, the enzyme that it uses to copy its genetic material for replication. It has a strong backbone drug candidate from which multiple combinations can be derived," said Dr. Conrad Chan, laboratory director at the Defence Medical and Environmental Research Institute from DSO.

However, there is no data yet from clinical trials to support the efficacy of this drug combination in all phases of Covid-19 disease so, the team is now planning to conduct clinical trials for molnupiravir and its drug combinations probably on vaccinated individuals with mild to moderate disease.



Source: Medindia

