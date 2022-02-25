Combination Therapy may be Beneficial Against Aggressive Blood Cancer

Existing targeted treatment may be beneficial against childhood leukemia cells by blocking a protein chain reaction as per a study at the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, published in Nature Communications.



T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) is an aggressive type of leukemia (blood cancer) that often relapses after treatment for one in five children, thereby rendering even standard high-dose chemotherapy ineffective. This mandates new ways of tackling the disease.