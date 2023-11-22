About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Combination Therapy Holds Promise for Brain Tumor in Children

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM
Combination Therapy Holds Promise for Brain Tumor in Children

In children with BRAF-mutated low- and high-grade gliomas, a combination treatment consisting of dabrafenib and trametinib showed a definite therapeutic effect.

Gliomas are cancerous brain tumors that start in glial cells - the supporting cells of the brain. BRAF is a human gene that encodes a protein called B-Raf, also referred to as- v-Raf murine sarcoma viral oncogene homolog B.

Glioma Brain Tumor

Glioma Brain Tumor


Democrat Senator Edward Kennedy has been diagnosed with Glioma, a kind of brain tumor. Tests carried out on the 76 -year old politician revealed a tumor on his left parietal lobe.
Advertisement


This Phase II trial was led by researchers from UCL and Great Ormond Street Hospital and the results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of Clinical Oncology (1 Trusted Source
Phase II Trial of Dabrafenib Plus Trametinib in Relapsed/Refractory BRAF V600-Mutant Pediatric High-Grade Glioma

Go to source).

Therapeutic Management in Pediatric Gliomas

For children with pediatric low-grade gliomas, the normal course of treatment is full surgical removal. However, for children where this is not possible, additional treatments like chemotherapy are required. These patients often experience multiple relapses, further disease progression and serious side effects.

In the randomized trial, 73 children with BRAF mutated low-grade gliomas (BM-LGG) were treated with Dabrafenib and Trametinib. Their outcomes were compared to 37 patients who were treated with standard chemotherapy drugs.
Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor


Brain tumors are the abnormal growth of brain cells that may be benign or metastatic. Brain tumors account for about 2.4% of all the tumor diagnosesandare most challenging due to their critically delicate location.
Advertisement

Researchers found that the combination therapy lessened chemotherapy side effects, it also improved overall response rate by over four-fold and increased median progression free survival from 7.4 months with chemotherapy to 20.1 months with the new treatment.

The new research follows on from the publication of results from the same study in patients with BRAF mutated high-grade gliomas (BM-HGG).

Children with high-grade gliomas often undergo full surgical resections, followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Unfortunately, overall, less than one in five children respond well to treatment and two-year survival is less than 35%, with many patients' cancer returning.

41 children who had previously received treatment for their BM-HGG took part in the second study. The treatment led to 56% of patients responding to treatment overall - a significant improvement compared to previous chemotherapy trials - and a median duration of response of 22.2 months.

The study leaders say that these trials demonstrate a clear clinical benefit of the dual treatment, with the recommendation being that it become a first-line treatment for BM-LGG and a clinical option for those with relapsed/refractory BM-HGG.

Professor Darren Hargrave (UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health and GOSH), said: "The results of these studies highlight how targeted drug therapies can offer patients new treatment avenues that not only improve outcomes but reduce the side effects often associated with cancer therapies."

Mutations in the BRAF gene were first identified as drivers of cancer in the early 2000s and now targeted therapies such as Dabrafenib and Trametinib are being used to treat melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer in patients with mutations in the BRAF gene. The BRAF mutation is present in around 15-20% of pediatric low-grade gliomas and around 5-10% of high-grade gliomas in children. These studies are the first to investigate the effectiveness of combination therapy in pediatric gliomas.

Professor Hargrave chaired the TADPOLE-G Clinical Trial Steering group and led recruitment at GOSH for both this trial and the earlier Phase I arm of the trial.

He said: "It has been incredible to watch research move our ability to treat specific cancers forward at such a rapid pace. I was involved in the original study that identified BRAF gene mutations as drivers of cancer and so it has been fantastic to now be able to see treatments that target the mutation in clinical trials for pediatric gliomas.

Pediatric gliomas, although the most common type of brain tumor, are still rare, especially when divided into specific molecular subtypes such as BRAF mutated tumors. Global collaboration is therefore essential to achieve timely and scientifically significant results, which led the TADPOLE-G study to enroll patients from 58 sites in 20 countries.

Gerrit Zijlstra, Chief Medical Officer, Novartis UK, said: "New treatments that help improve outcomes and reduce side effects for young patients living with BRAF V600 low- and high-grade gliomas address unmet patient need, where treatment options are very limited.

Reference :
  1. Phase II Trial of Dabrafenib Plus Trametinib in Relapsed/Refractory BRAF V600-Mutant Pediatric High-Grade Glioma - (https://ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.23.00558)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Quiz on Brain Tumor

Quiz on Brain Tumor


Brain tumor is a group of cells with abnormal growth in the brain. A primary brain tumor indicates the tumor that starts in the brain. A secondary tumor originates elsewhere in the body and then spreads to the brain.
Advertisement

Brain Tumor in Children

Brain Tumor in Children


An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its ...
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms ...
Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive ...

Latest Cancer News

Urban Environments Fuel Higher Breast Cancer Rates

Urban Environments Fuel Higher Breast Cancer Rates

Examining breast cancer occurrence and stages reveals disparities in urban versus rural rates, influenced by environmental conditions and the stage of the disease.
DNA Repair Pathway Linked to Breast, Ovarian, and Prostate Cancers

DNA Repair Pathway Linked to Breast, Ovarian, and Prostate Cancers

Polymerases theta and delta assist in the development of new cancer drugs known as polymerase theta inhibitors, currently undergoing clinical trials.
AI Predicts Ovarian Cancer Therapy Outcomes With Precision

AI Predicts Ovarian Cancer Therapy Outcomes With Precision

The newly developed artificial intelligence tool was used to predict ovarian cancer therapy outcomes.
Gene Expression Predicts Brain Tumor Growth Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

Gene Expression Predicts Brain Tumor Growth Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

Gene expression tests can be a accurate method to predict the best treatment for cancer patients based on which genes are turned on and off in their tumors.
Sun-Kissed Dangers: 33% of Skin Cancer Fatalities Linked to Outdoor Labor

Sun-Kissed Dangers: 33% of Skin Cancer Fatalities Linked to Outdoor Labor

Work-related UV exposure is a leading cause of occupational skin cancer, emphasizing the imperative to shield workers from the sun's harmful rays.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Combination Therapy Holds Promise for Brain Tumor in Children Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests