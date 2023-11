Combination Therapy Holds Promise for Advanced Prostate Cancer Treatment

Decitabine, a prostate cancer drug, that inhibits DNA methylation, effectively cuts tumor growth in prostate cancer with neuroendocrine features or loss of the gene RB1. DS-7300a- another drug used in prostate cancer treatment, is an antibody-drug conjugate that targets B7-H3 receptors, elevated in prostate tumors. Researchers found that the combination of decitabine and DS-7300a was more effective in slowing the growth of tumors in patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Treatment Strategy in Advanced Prostate Cancer

The inhibition of DNA methylation with decitabine, a medicine used in the treatment of certain blood cancers, slows tumor growth specifically in a subset of advanced prostate cancers that have neuroendocrine features or loss of the gene RB1.

It also results in decreased methylation and elevated expression of a gene that produces a receptor called B7-H3. This receptor is the target of an antibody-drug conjugate currently in evaluation in



In prostate cancers with high levels of B7-H3, DS-7300a was effective on its own. However, DS-7300a alone was less effective when B7-H3 levels were low. The researchers observed that when the drugs are combined, decitabine sensitizes tumors to DS-7300a and improves efficacy.



Patients with advanced prostate cancer with tumors harboring RB1 gene loss or neuroendocrine features often have a poor prognosis and limited treatment options. This research opens the door to a potential treatment strategy geared specifically toward this population that involves



