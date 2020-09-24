Combination of Alcohol and Nicotine During Pregnancy Raises Health Risk in Newborns

‘Among the pathways in which many genes and miRNAs were significantly altered in response to perinatal nicotine/alcohol co-exposure are dopamine cell growth, neuronal migration, neuronal axon guidance, neurotrophin signaling and glutamatergic synapse.’

Addictive substances activate the mesocorticolimbic DA system and triggers the release of dopamine hormone thereby acting on the brain's reward system , also known as the reward circuitry in the brain.said Akay.It is highly likely that axon guidance is modulated in the newborn after perinatal substance abuse and may cause faulty assembly of the network.The alterations in this pathway cause interruptions in cellular communication and development and finally, lead to synaptic rearrangements in the plasticity and neurological disorders.Maternal substance abuse like drinking and smoking during pregnancy may increase health risks, including cognitive impairments, lower academic achievement, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the likelihood of substance abuse in newborns and may even lead sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).Following alcohol treatment, 1,257 unique genes were found to be differentially upregulated and 330 were differentially down regulated. Following perinatal nicotine-alcohol treatment contrasted against the alcohol group, 2,113 genes were upregulated and 1,836 were down regulated.Development of more comprehensive treatment needs to be done for the perinatal co-exposure since more pathways and gene expressions were significantly altered, suggesting the involvement of several addiction pathways in newborns.said Yasemin Akay, instructional associate professor of biomedical engineering and the co-lead investigator on the project.The study group had focused on the integration of molecular, cellular and systemic data using a custom-made implantable dopamine probe and artificial intelligence to better understand the addiction mechanism and develop effective therapeutics.Source: Medindia