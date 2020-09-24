by Poojitha Shekar on  September 24, 2020 at 6:34 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
Combination of Alcohol and Nicotine During Pregnancy Raises Health Risk in Newborns
During early pregnancy, the mix of alcohol and nicotine significantly alters the gene regulatory pathways of the developing fetus, which can lead to major deficiencies in brain development, according to the University of Houston researchers.

Metin Akay, founding chair and John S. Dunn Endowed Chair Professor of biomedical engineering is reporting the findings, the first study of its kind, in the Nature journal Scientific Reports.

"The alterations of these pathways are crucial since they are involved in neural network formation, cell development and communication," reports Akay.


Addictive substances activate the mesocorticolimbic DA system and triggers the release of dopamine hormone thereby acting on the brain's reward system , also known as the reward circuitry in the brain.

"A characteristic structure of dopamine neurons are the long axons that project to different regions of the brain to build functional networks, which results in pathways such as the mesocorticolimbic DA system,"said Akay.

It is highly likely that axon guidance is modulated in the newborn after perinatal substance abuse and may cause faulty assembly of the network.

The alterations in this pathway cause interruptions in cellular communication and development and finally, lead to synaptic rearrangements in the plasticity and neurological disorders.

Maternal substance abuse like drinking and smoking during pregnancy may increase health risks, including cognitive impairments, lower academic achievement, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the likelihood of substance abuse in newborns and may even lead sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Following alcohol treatment, 1,257 unique genes were found to be differentially upregulated and 330 were differentially down regulated. Following perinatal nicotine-alcohol treatment contrasted against the alcohol group, 2,113 genes were upregulated and 1,836 were down regulated.

Development of more comprehensive treatment needs to be done for the perinatal co-exposure since more pathways and gene expressions were significantly altered, suggesting the involvement of several addiction pathways in newborns.

"Until now, the influence of maternal alcohol and nicotine co-exposure on the brain development of newborns has not been investigated at the multi scale from molecular, to cellular and to systemic levels,"said Yasemin Akay, instructional associate professor of biomedical engineering and the co-lead investigator on the project.

The study group had focused on the integration of molecular, cellular and systemic data using a custom-made implantable dopamine probe and artificial intelligence to better understand the addiction mechanism and develop effective therapeutics.



Source: Medindia

