Combat Digital Anxiety: Lessons from Indian Actor Amitabh Bachchan

Mitigate cognitive burnout by using digital detox and medical tech to support long-term mental health and recovery.
In an era of relentless connectivity, mental health challenges often transcend age, status, and profession. Recently, Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a deeply personal look into his struggles with
These insights highlight the specific psychological challenges and chronic stress faced by high-achieving workaholics in a hyper-connected environment.
The Psychological Impact of Information Overload and AnxietyAmitabh Bachchan’s description of online life captures the psychological phenomenon of ‘Information Overload.’ For both public figures and the public, the digital world presents a constant stream of data and distractions.
This perpetual influx of information causes cognitive fatigue, where the brain becomes so overwhelmed by external stimuli that it cannot focus on the present. This often manifests as anxiety, characterized by a rapid heart rate, anticipatory dread, or an inability to stop overthinking. Modern technology has replaced internal contemplation with instant digital searches, leading to decreased deep thinking and increased mental uncertainty.
The Link Between Productivity and Relaxation-Induced AnxietyA significant portion of the actor’s reflection focused on the anxiety sparked by "not working." For individuals with a ‘workaholic’ personality type, self-worth is often tied directly to productivity. When faced with an unplanned off-day, the sudden absence of a structured schedule can trigger:
- Overthinking: The mind fills the silence with self-doubt or hyper-analysis of past events.
- Restlessness: A physical and mental inability to sit back and relax.
- Loss of Control: A feeling of imbalance when the routine is disrupted.
The recent public debate surrounding the veteran actor highlights how intense online scrutiny impacts mental wellness. In the digital era, public figures often feel constant pressure because their actions are publicly judged. This chronic pressure leads to significant cognitive burnout and long-term anxiety disorders, requiring clinical interventions to manage the high
Key Strategies for Managing Digital AnxietyTo mitigate the mental toll of the digital world, mental health experts suggest several interventions:
- Digital Detox: Schedule specific breaks from digital input to rest your nervous system. Intentionally reducing exposure to electronic devices lowers cortisol levels and allows the brain to recover from the cognitive fatigue caused by information overload.
- Mindfulness and Grounding: Use deep breathing and sensory awareness to maintain focus on the present. These practices help stop racing thoughts in mind and physically stabilize the body during episodes of acute psychological stress or digital stress.
- Redefining Productivity: View rest as a biological necessity, not a failure. Accepting digital downtime as part of your work cycle reduces the guilt and overthinking often felt by workaholics.
How Anxiety Leads to Chronic Fatigue and DepressionAnxiety disorders are the world’s most common mental health conditions. They cause excessive fear and physical tension, often leading to chronic fatigue and depression if left unmanaged by clinical care.()
Moving past mainstream discussions on digital wellness, recent clinical findings offer a more rigorous framework for managing anxiety disorders. Evidence-based strategies, ranging from novel psychiatric pharmacotherapy to physiological interventions like brief
Evidence-Based Strategies for Managing Anxiety DisordersResearch shows brief exercise and mindfulness lower anxiety sensitivity by eliciting physiological responses, like increased heart rate, that help the brain re-evaluate stress and reduce cognitive fatigue.()
The APA study confirms that Digital Therapeutics (DTx) are often more effective than standard care. By using these clinical apps, workaholics can manage the digital deluge, Indian actor Bachchan described. This medical evidence proves that digital tools can actually fix the anxiety digital life creates.()
This 2025 MDPI study validates that Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) effectively lowers competitive anxiety. For an individual with a demanding work schedule, these wearable devices provide a practical way to reduce the physical symptoms of stress and manage repetitive negative thoughts.()
Precision Medicine research (2026) shows AI wearables track heart and skin signals to predict anxiety before it peaks. For high-achievers, this allows instant micro-interventions like deep breathing the moment stress is detected, preventing intense symptoms of digital stress by intervening before they escalate into a severe anxiety episode.()
New clinical research published in JAMA reveals that a single dose of MM120 (lysergide D-tartrate) acts as a breakthrough treatment for Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). This phase 2b trial shows the drug can rapidly reduce symptoms, offering hope for those struggling with chronic fatigue and cognitive burnout.()
Reclaiming Mental Health in a Digital AgeUltimately, the internet anxiety expressed by Amitabh Bachchan underscores a growing clinical reality: the digital age requires new survival strategies. By combining traditional mindfulness with cutting-edge tools like AI-driven biofeedback and Digital Therapeutics, individuals can reclaim their mental focus.
These AI and digital therapies offer essential support needed to manage anxiety or stress symptoms, ensuring long-term mental health in a connected world.
References:
- Anxiety disorders - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/anxiety-disorders)
- Mechanisms of exercise against anxiety disorder: A review of the research progress - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666337625001052#:~:text=This%20concept%20can%20be%20further,%2C%20cognitive%2C%20and%20social%20aspects.&text=Studies%20have%20demonstrated%20that%20brief,exercise%20effectively%20reduce%20anxiety%20sensitivity.&text=Exercise%20elicits%20physiological%20responses%E2%80%94such,in%20anxiety%20immediately%20post%2Dexercise.&text=See%20Figure%202)
- Digital mental health technologies - (https://www.apa.org/practice/digital-therapeutics-mobile-health?hl=en-IN)
- The Effects of Vagus Nerve Stimulation on Stress, Competitive Anxiety, and Depression in Elite Shooters: Randomized Controlled Trial - (https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/15/16/9105?hl=en-IN)
- Wearable devices for anxiety assessment: a systematic review - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12789550/?hl=en-IN#:~:text=systematically%20review%2026%20studies%20on,of%20wearables%20for%20anxiety%20detection)
- Single Treatment With MM120 (Lysergide) in Generalized Anxiety Disorder: A Randomized Clinical Trial - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40906494/)
Source-Medindia