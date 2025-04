Combat Dementia With a Bit of Screen Time!

A meta-analysis reveals that regular digital device use among older adults is associated with reduced cognitive decline.​

Research published in Nature Human Behaviour indicates that regular digital technology usage by senior citizens leads to. The data opposes the widely publicized concept of "Digital Dementia," while creating fresh perspectives to explore senior mental well-being.conducted a substantial meta-analysis that reviewed international data from over. The research(smartphones, computers, and tablets) have on elderly cognitive health. Digital device users who engage with them frequently show a risk reduction of 58% against cognitive impairment, while infrequent users do not benefit in the same way. The strong connection between digital engagement demonstrates its protective benefits to brain health in elderly individuals ().Between various digital activities,created the most effective cognitive outcomes, according to the research. Participants spent their screen time by reading online news content while also sending messages through email platforms and using video applications to connect with family, and enjoying gaming activities. The combination of brain functions that takes place during engaging mind-stimulating activities functions as a valuable instrument for maintaining cognitive health.Numerous people are scared of " digital dementia ," to describe how overly long screen time creates memory impairment and diminished attention capacity. The research findings directly oppose predictions about digital dementia, especially for senior adults. The researchers state that interactive screen use delivers, not deterioration. Digital interaction in later life shows signs of enhanced memory function, along with focus and cognitive improvement when properly used.Making seniors digitally literate for technology access can emerge as an essential approach to control age-related cognitive decline. Regular digital engagement represents a new hope for restoring their cognitive decline, emphasizing its need in wellness programs, just like physical exercise and proper nutrition for seniors. The increasing number of years in human existence requires embracing technology to achieve both longer and sharper life expectancy.Source-Baylor University