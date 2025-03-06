Columbia Study Links Poor Oral Health to Dementia Risk

New research highlights how poor oral health may contribute to cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease.
A recent study from Columbia University’s College of Dental Medicine has uncovered a significant association between poor oral health and brain changes linked to Alzheimer’s disease. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, suggest that periodontal disease may contribute to cognitive aging (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
CDM Researcher Finds Link Between Oral Health and Dementia
Go to source).
How Oral Health May Impact the BrainLed by Dr. Panos N. Papapanou, DDS, PhD, and Dr. James Noble, MD, MS, the research analyzed 468 participants from the Washington Heights-Inwood Columbia Aging Project (WHICAP). The study examined their periodontal health, oral bacteria, serum samples, and brain MRIs to assess how periodontitis might be related to structural brain changes associated with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (AD/ADRD).
‘Did You Know?After adjusting for known risk factors, the study revealed that multiple characteristics of periodontitis were linked to brain MRI markers typically seen in Alzheimer’s patients. Specific bacteria found in the gum tissue were associated with both positive and negative MRI changes, further highlighting the complexity of the relationship.
Untreated gum disease may affect your brain health! Keep your mouth clean for a sharper mind. #oralhealth #medindia’
Untreated gum disease may affect your brain health! Keep your mouth clean for a sharper mind. #oralhealth #medindia’
While the study does not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship, researchers suggest a biological link between gum disease and neurodegeneration. “Untreated periodontitis leads to chronic inflammation, which could contribute to brain changes seen in dementia,” said Dr. Papapanou. He emphasized the need for further research to determine if poor oral health accelerates cognitive decline over time.
Public Health ImplicationsThe study highlights the broader impact of oral health on overall well-being, particularly among older adults who may lack access to dental care. “Maintaining good oral hygiene is not just essential for oral function—it plays a role in long-term brain health as well,” said Dr. Papapanou. Research has shown that individuals with better oral health often incur lower general healthcare costs, reinforcing the importance of routine dental care.
The findings are part of an ongoing National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded WHICAP Ancillary Study of Oral Health, which aims to explore the long-term effects of periodontal disease on cognitive function. Future studies will focus on whether poor oral health contributes to worsening cognitive status over time, providing potential pathways for early intervention.
This study underscores the importance of maintaining oral hygiene—not just for a healthy smile, but for a healthier brain.
Advertisement
- CDM Researcher Finds Link Between Oral Health and Dementia - (https://www.dental.columbia.edu/news/cdm-researcher-finds-link-between-oral-health-and-dementia)
Source-Columbia University