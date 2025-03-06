Columbia Researchers Advance CRISPR Gene Editing With Innovative Platform

A novel exosome-based CRISPR delivery system promises safer, more precise gene therapy.
Scientists at Columbia University College of Dental Medicine have introduced an advanced exosome-based system, "safeEXO-Cas," aimed at improving CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing delivery. This cutting-edge development holds great potential for refining gene therapy, making treatments for genetic disorders and cancers more precise and effective. Findings from the research, recently published in Theranostics, demonstrate the impact of this novel approach (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
CDM Scientists Develop New CRISPR Gene Editing Platform for Precision Medicine and Cancer Treatment
Go to source).
‘Cutting-edge gene therapy breakthrough may reshape treatments for genetic diseases! #genetherapy #medindia’
Advertisement
Leap Forward in Gene Therapy with safeEXO-CasUnder the leadership of Dr. Fatemeh Momen-Heravi, head of the Head and Neck Cancer Research Group at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, the research team leveraged exosomes—naturally derived vesicles—as safe and highly efficient carriers for CRISPR/Cas9 components. Unlike traditional delivery techniques, these exosomes offer advantages such as reduced immune response, enhanced cargo capacity, and improved targeting accuracy.
Advertisement
Enhanced Targeting for Greater PrecisionThe safeEXO-Cas system was tailored to express alpha6 integrin, boosting its ability to specifically target lung epithelial cells. Experimental studies demonstrated successful gene editing of the EMX1 gene in lung tissues with minimal immune reactions or health risks, marking a significant advancement in safe and targeted genetic modifications.
Dr. Sunil Dubey, a research scientist at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, along with Dr. Akiva Mintz from the Department of Radiology at Columbia University Medical Center, contributed to the study. This cross-disciplinary effort highlights the value of integrating expertise from various fields to achieve groundbreaking medical discoveries.
Advertisement
Future Prospects and ImpactDr. Momen-Heravi highlighted the transformative potential of the platform, stating, "By enabling targeted, efficient, and safe gene editing, this approach could lead to new treatments for numerous genetic diseases. The ability to customize exosomes for specific tissues presents exciting opportunities in precision medicine."
This research was supported by the American Association of Cancer Research, the Emerson Collective, and the R35 award from the National Institute of General Medicine. Moving forward, further refinements and clinical trials will be necessary to develop this technology for human applications, potentially revolutionizing genetic therapies and offering new hope for patients with currently incurable conditions.
Reference:
- CDM Scientists Develop New CRISPR Gene Editing Platform for Precision Medicine and Cancer Treatment - (https://www.dental.columbia.edu/news/cdm-scientists-develop-new-crispr-gene-editing-platform-precision-medicine-and-cancer-treatment)
Source-Columbia University