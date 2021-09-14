Colorectal Cancer Risk Extends to Second- and Third-degree Relatives

A person's risk of developing colorectal cancer increases when a second- or third-degree relatives with colorectal cancer are present, reports a study led by researchers from the University at Buffalo and the University of Utah.
First-degree relatives include parents, children, and siblings. Second-degree relatives include aunts, uncles, grandparents, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. First cousins, great-grandparents, and great-grandchildren are examples of third-degree relatives.
‘Early colonoscopy screening can be beneficial for second- and third-degree relatives of early onset colorectal cancer patients.’
The findings of the study that reviewed more than 1,500 early-onset colon cancer cases in the Utah Cancer Registry, were published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology.
"Unique Utah resources, including a decades old National Cancer Institute statewide cancer registry and computerized genealogy data for the majority of the population, made this important collaboration possible", says Lisa Cannon-Albright, PhD, professor and leader of the genetic epidemiology program in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Utah School of Medicine.
The study also found that individuals are at a 2.6-fold higher risk of colorectal cancer at any age if they have a first-degree relative with early-onset colon cancer. The risk is 1.96 and 1.3 times greater for second- and third-degree relatives, respectively.
These findings suggest that early colonoscopy screening may be beneficial for second-degree relatives and possibly third-degree relatives, in addition to first-degree relatives of individuals diagnosed with colorectal cancer before age 50.
Researchers also stress that relatives may benefit from being more aware of their extended family history and sharing this information with their physician when making cancer screening decisions.
