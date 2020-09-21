College Students With Disabilities are More Prone to Substance Abuse

College students with physical and cognitive disabilities use illicit drugs more, and have a higher prevalence of drug use disorder, than their non-disabled peers, according to a Rutgers study.



The study, published in the journal Disability and Health Journal gives a new understanding to the risk factors for substance use in students with disabilities and will help develop more effective prevention and treatment strategies.

‘The researchers examined 6,189 college or university students in the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 15 percent of them had a disability that affected their hearing, seeing, mobility or mental or emotional functioning and were more prone to substance abuse.’





Illicit drugs include marijuana, cocaine, heroin, hallucinogens, inhalants, methamphetamine and prescription medications such as pain relievers, tranquilizers, stimulants and sedatives.



Study findings :



The researchers found that students with a disability were twice more likely to misuse prescription pain relievers in the past month and were three times more likely to meet the criteria for past-year dependence or abuse of any illicit drug.



In the sample, 40 percent of students with any disability reported having used illicit drugs versus 30 percent of their non-disabled peers. Close to 3 percent of students with a disability reported having used heroin versus less than 1 percent of their peers.



"The odds of past-year misuse of prescription pain relievers, in general, was almost twice as high for students with any disability. In fact, students with any disability were two-and-a-half times more likely to have misused OxyContin specifically," said the lead author Myriam Casseus, a graduate student at Rutgers School of Public Health.



"This may be due, in part, to these students self-medicating for pain and stress management." he added.



Most of the students reporting a disability had a cognitive limitation. The study noted that young adults with ADHD are more likely to abuse nicotine, alcohol, marijuana, cocaine or other substances.



"Our findings suggest that health care providers be aware of the risk of drug misuse when treating college students with disabilities, particularly when prescribing medications that may lead to abuse or dependence," said Judith Graber, associate professor at Rutgers School of Public Health.



"Also drug prevention and treatment programs should include interventions for college students with disabilities, especially cognitive," he added.







Around 41% of college students use an illicit drug, most widely marijuana.