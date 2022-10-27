College Students Suffer More Than 100 Alcohol-related Consequences

Advertisement

Talk about the possible serious consequences of drinking, emphasizing that you are having the conversation out of love and care for them.

Discuss approaches to decision-making when confronted with possible drinking scenarios.

Brainstorm strategies for not drinking to the point where they are putting themselves at greater risk.

Maintain an open dialogue about drinking through their entire college experience.

Specifically, the surveys assessed the prevalence of 21 possible consequences from drinking and focused on whether they thought their parents would disapprove of 12 of those consequences, including blacking out, being hung over, or missing work or school due to drinking, said Shannon Glenn, Penn State doctoral candidate in biobehavioral health and the paper's lead author.The amount of alcohol students drank impacted the total number of consequences they experienced. As drinking increased, so did consequences, Glenn said.The most common consequence, with 96.7% of respondents experiencing at least once during the four years, was 'having a hangover the morning after drinking.' This was followed by 'saying or doing embarrassing things,' which affected 96.1% of respondents at least once. Nearly 25% of respondents said they had 'been pressured or forced to have sex with someone because they were too drunk to prevent it.'"More than 70% of respondents said they 'needed larger amounts of alcohol to feel any effect,' which is concerning because this indicates increased tolerance to alcohol and is an early risk factor for developing an alcohol use disorder," said Mallett, who is a co-author on the paper.The surveys also assessed students' beliefs about how their parents would react to their drinking, by asking, "How would your mother/father respond if she/he knew you experienced [specific consequence] as a result of your drinking?""The research shows that parents have an influence on students' drinking habits and whether they experience problems from drinking," Mallett said.Students who thought their parents would disapprove of alcohol-related consequences had fewer such consequences overall. A previous Penn State study found that students who think their parents approve of drinking may drink more."Kids really look to their parents for guidance in a lot of ways even if they don't outwardly say it," Mallett said. She suggested these practices for parents:"It's empowering for parents to know that they can make a difference," Mallett said. "For parents who have been permissive about drinking in the past, it's never too late to switch gears." Mallett also recommended that colleges develop protocols to identify individuals who are experiencing above average alcohol problems so they can receive intervention or treatment at earlier ages. The paper's co-authors are Robert Turrisi, Penn State professor of biobehavioral health; Katja Waldron, Penn State doctoral candidate in biobehavioral health; Michael Russell, Penn State assistant professor of biobehavioral health; and Racheal Reavy, technical architect and Tableau specialist with Silverline. This research was funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.Source: Eurekalert