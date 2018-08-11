College Education Aids in Proper Use of Dietary Supplements

Font : A- A+



College students with proper education on dietary supplements were found to exhibit a different but responsible pattern of use from those without the education, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University at New York.

College Education Aids in Proper Use of Dietary Supplements



Binghamton researchers conducted an anonymous online survey of college students comparing those enrolled in the Health and Wellness Studies minor at Binghamton University with those not enrolled in the minor. The survey included questions on perception of dietary supplements, use and knowledge. The survey's main purpose was to investigate whether an education on dietary supplements is effective amongst college students.



‘College education on dietary supplements, during a stage when young adults establish life-long habits, may potentially reduce risk of abuse. ’ Young adults are a target for certain dietary supplements through several social media platforms, and they're more likely to be influenced by such advertisements. Many studies on dietary supplement use suggested an education at the college level is needed, but no follow-up studies were performed.



This is significant, as misuse of dietary supplements has been linked to liver and kidney injuries.



"Are these supplements really doing the work?" Begdache said. "There's no FDA oversight. Anything could be in these supplements, things that could potentially be harmful." The researchers are currently looking at over-the-counter weight loss pill use amongst college students. The interest is that these supplements are high in caffeine, which may increase stress in young adults.



Source: Eurekalert Binghamton researchers conducted an anonymous online survey of college students comparing those enrolled in the Health and Wellness Studies minor at Binghamton University with those not enrolled in the minor. The survey included questions on perception of dietary supplements, use and knowledge. The survey's main purpose was to investigate whether an education on dietary supplements is effective amongst college students.Young adults are a target for certain dietary supplements through several social media platforms, and they're more likely to be influenced by such advertisements. Many studies on dietary supplement use suggested an education at the college level is needed, but no follow-up studies were performed.This is significant, as misuse of dietary supplements has been linked to liver and kidney injuries."Are these supplements really doing the work?" Begdache said. "There's no FDA oversight. Anything could be in these supplements, things that could potentially be harmful." The researchers are currently looking at over-the-counter weight loss pill use amongst college students. The interest is that these supplements are high in caffeine, which may increase stress in young adults.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: