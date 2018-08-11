medindia
College Education Aids in Proper Use of Dietary Supplements

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 8, 2018 at 2:19 AM Research News
College students with proper education on dietary supplements were found to exhibit a different but responsible pattern of use from those without the education, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University at New York.
Binghamton researchers conducted an anonymous online survey of college students comparing those enrolled in the Health and Wellness Studies minor at Binghamton University with those not enrolled in the minor. The survey included questions on perception of dietary supplements, use and knowledge. The survey's main purpose was to investigate whether an education on dietary supplements is effective amongst college students.

Young adults are a target for certain dietary supplements through several social media platforms, and they're more likely to be influenced by such advertisements. Many studies on dietary supplement use suggested an education at the college level is needed, but no follow-up studies were performed.

This is significant, as misuse of dietary supplements has been linked to liver and kidney injuries.

"Are these supplements really doing the work?" Begdache said. "There's no FDA oversight. Anything could be in these supplements, things that could potentially be harmful." The researchers are currently looking at over-the-counter weight loss pill use amongst college students. The interest is that these supplements are high in caffeine, which may increase stress in young adults.

Source: Eurekalert

