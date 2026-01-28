Cold Weather Safety Guide for Your Heart Health

Learn essential tips for safe shoveling and physical activity this winter to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke.
Extreme cold poses significant dangers to your heart health by raising blood pressure and straining blood vessels. The American Heart Association provides this essential safety guide to protect your heart this winter.
Do not overlook your body's warning signs while shoveling or exercising in the cold. Following these safety tips can help prevent major cardiac events, including the risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiac arrest.
Hot tips for cold weather heart health
While wearing multilayered clothing helps retain body heat during physical activity, staying hydrated and limiting alcohol can lower the physical strain on your cardiovascular system.
Learn the emergency signs now to stay prepared this winter.
Understanding the Cold Weather Heart Attack Risks and Health Dangers
- The cold causes blood vessels to contract and coronary arteries to constrict, which can raise blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke, or even cardiac arrest.
- Strenuous activities can add stressors to the heart that people aren’t normally used to. Our hearts also have to work extra hard in cold weather to keep a healthy body temperature.
- Hypothermia occurs when your body can't produce enough energy to keep the internal body temperature warm enough. It can kill you. Symptoms include lack of coordination, mental confusion, slowed reactions, shivering and sleepiness.
- People with heart disease often suffer angina pectoris (chest pain or discomfort) when they're in cold weather.
- Cold weather is also associated with cold and flu season, but be careful about the cold medicines you take, especially if you have high blood pressure. It’s best to check with your health care professional or pharmacist before taking any over-the-counter medications, supplements or substances.
Key Precautions to Stay Heart-Safe During This Extreme Cold Weather
- Your mom was right – bundle up! If you must go out, wear layers to avoid hypothermia and frostbite. Layering clothing traps air between the layers, forming protective insulation. Also, wear a hat or head scarf. Heat can be lost through your head. And ears are especially prone to frostbite. Keep your hands and feet warm, too, as they tend to lose heat rapidly.
- Don’t overdo it. Walking through heavy snow — or climbing up the sledding hill — isn’t a walk in the park. Your body is already using extra energy to stay warm, so go slow, take breaks and don’t exert yourself.
- Shovel safely. If you have to clear off the sidewalks and driveway, start gradually and pace yourself. Ideally, push or sweep the snow rather than lifting and throwing it, that action involves a little less exertion. Pay attention to your body and if something doesn’t feel right, stop.
- Stay hydrated. Just because it’s cold and you may not feel thirsty, but thirst isn’t the best indicator that you need to drink, even if you aren't sweating as much you still need to hydrate.
- Watch out for the added calories in cold weather drinks. Comforting drinks like pumpkin spiced lattes and hot chocolate can be loaded with unwanted sugar and fat.
- Limit the alcohol. Alcohol may increase a person’s sensation of warmth and may cause them to underestimate the extra strain their body is under in the cold.
- Check on your loved ones: Elderly people may also have lower subcutaneous fat and a diminished ability to sense temperature so they can suffer hypothermia without knowing they’re in danger.
- Learn the heart attack warning signs and listen to your body. Even if you’re not sure it’s a heart attack, have it checked out. Minutes matter! Fast action can save lives — maybe your own. Don’t wait to call 911.
- Learn CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation): EMS (Emergency Medical Services) response times can be slower in bad weather. More than 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside the hospital each year. Hands-Only CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival. Save a life in two steps: Call 9-1-1; Push hard and fast in the center of the chest.
