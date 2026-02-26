Cohabitation Vs. Marriage: What Truly Boosts Senior Happiness?

Moving in together boosts happiness more than marriage for seniors, who also show high resilience after breakups.
Can seniors still feel the spark in their late life? Relationships after 50 significantly boost life satisfaction, especially when couples choose cohabitation or moving-in together.
The new research led by psychologist Iris Wahring at the University of Vienna proves that for older adults, moving in together drives happiness, while marriage after 50 offers no additional gain for those already living together.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Relationship transitions and well-being in middle-aged and older men and women
Go to source)
Also, separation was not associated with declines in well-being. The findings were published in the International Journal of Behavioral Development.
Living Together After 50 May Reduce Depressive Symptoms in Later LifeUntil now, research on ageing has mostly focused on loss events: How do people cope with the death of a partner or a painful break up?
Iris Wahring from the University of Vienna and her research team from Humboldt University in Berlin, the University of British Columbia and Stanford University have now specifically examined 'gain events' – i.e. those moments when a new love enters their lives in old age.
To do this, the team evaluated long-term data from 2,840 participants in the US Health and Retirement Study aged between 50 and 95. The researchers compared how depressive symptoms and life satisfaction change when people move in with or marry a new partner.
The key findings show that moving in together is more decisive than legal status. "The transition to living together with a new partner was accompanied by a significant increase in life satisfaction," explains Wahring.
This positive correlation was evident regardless of whether the couple married at the same time or not.
Why Marriage Offers No Extra Well-being for Cohabiting SeniorsThe surprise: couples who were already living together and only decided to marry later did not experience a further boost to their well-being by saying 'I do'. "Our results show that the bonus for well-being is already achieved by sharing a life together in a partnership," says the researcher.
"The marriage itself does not offer any measurable additional gain in life happiness for couples who already share a table and a bed."
Separation also revealed an unexpected picture: contrary to common expectations, relationship breakdowns in this age group did not lead to a measurable decline in well-being. "This suggests that older adults have remarkable emotional resilience or use other social resources to cushion such transitions," said Wahring.
Another important finding concerns the role of gender: Contrary to the researchers' assumption that men benefit more from a stable relationship than women, the study found no differences.
Although men reported less emotional support from their social circle (friends and family), the positive effect of a new cohabitation was very similar for both genders and across all age groups studied.
Marriage Bonus Still Exists in Some Regions and Shaped by Cultural NormsImportant when interpreting the results: "These are statistical averages," emphasises Wahring. "While the group of people who move in together benefits overall, individual experiences can of course vary in each case – every relationship and every life path remains unique."
Furthermore, relationship events also depend heavily on the social context: "Our findings reflect the situation in North America, but since relationship norms in the USA and Austria have developed similarly, the findings are easily transferable.”
“Historically, there was a clear 'marriage bonus' in Europe and North America, but this is no longer evident in current studies such as this one. The reason for this could be the declining stigmatisation of unmarried couples.”
“In countries with stronger prejudices against unmarried people, however, a significant marriage bonus could still exist today," Wahring summarises.
Reference:
- Relationship transitions and well-being in middle-aged and older men and women - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/01650254261419712)
Source-Eurekalert