Cohabitation Vs. Marriage: What Truly Boosts Senior Happiness?

Moving in together boosts happiness more than marriage for seniors, who also show high resilience after breakups.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Relationship transitions and well-being in middle-aged and older men and women



Go to source Trusted Source

Living Together After 50 May Reduce Depressive Symptoms in Later Life

Why Marriage Offers No Extra Well-being for Cohabiting Seniors

Marriage Bonus Still Exists in Some Regions and Shaped by Cultural Norms

Relationship transitions and well-being in middle-aged and older men and women - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/01650254261419712)

Can seniors still feel the spark in their late life?The new research led by psychologist Iris Wahring at the University of Vienna proves that for older adults,.(Also, separation was not associated with declines in well-being. The findings were published in theUntil now, research on ageing has mostly focused on loss events: How do people cope with the death of a partner or a painful break up?Iris Wahring from the University of Vienna and her research team from Humboldt University in Berlin, the University of British Columbia and Stanford University have now specifically examined 'gain events' – i.e. those moments when a new love enters their lives in old age.To do this, the team evaluated long-term data from 2,840 participants in the US Health and Retirement Study aged between 50 and 95. The researchers comparedwith or marry a new partner.The key findings show that. "The," explains Wahring.This positive correlation was evident regardless of whether the couple married at the same time or not.The surprise: couples who were already living together and only decided to marry later did not experience a further boost to their well-being by saying 'I do'. "Our results show that the bonus for well-being is already achieved by sharing a life together in a partnership," says the researcher."The marriage itself does not offer any measurable additional gain in life happiness for couples who already share a table and a bed."Separation also revealed an unexpected picture:. "This suggests that older adults have remarkable emotional resilience or use other social resources to cushion such transitions," said Wahring.Another important finding concerns the role of gender: Contrary to the researchers' assumption that men benefit more from a stable relationship than women, the study found no differences.Although(friends and family), the positive effect of a new cohabitation was very similar for both genders and across all age groups studied.Important when interpreting the results: "These are statistical averages," emphasises Wahring. "While the group of people who move in together benefits overall, individual experiences can of course vary in each case – every relationship and every life path remains unique."Furthermore,: "Our findings reflect the situation in North America, but since relationship norms in the USA and Austria have developed similarly, the findings are easily transferable.”“Historically, there was a clear 'marriage bonus' in Europe and North America, but this is no longer evident in current studies such as this one. The reason for this could be the declining stigmatisation of unmarried couples.”," Wahring summarises.Source-Eurekalert