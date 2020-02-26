medindia
Cognitive Impairment Post-intensive Care Associated With Chronic Inflammation

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 26, 2020 at 12:37 PM Research News
Cognitive impairment in patients treated in intensive care is linked with chronic inflammation, according to the team of researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The results are presented in the scientific journal Intensive Care Medicine.
Every year, some 40,000 people are treated in intensive care in Sweden. More than three quarters of these critically ill patients survive, but many suffer subsequent cognitive impairment as part of what is known as the "post-intensive care syndrome" (PICS).

The impairments in memory, attention, processing speed and problem solving can remain for years and prevent timely return to normal life and work for those affected.

"There are no specific treatments as the causes of the condition are unknown," says Peder Olofsson, researcher at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Medicine in Solna.

HMGB1, the responsible chemical for inflammation is seen at the time of discharge from hospital and at three and six months afterwards also.

This supports the hypothesis that some patients suffer from lasting inflammation of unknown origin after intensive care. High HMGB1 levels could also be linked to the attention deficit observed in the patients.

"More studies are needed to understand the connection in detail, but the finding gives us hope that this prolonged functional impairment can be treated with drugs designed to target HMGB1," says Emily Brück, researcher at the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, Karolinska Institutet, and the study's first author.

"Earlier studies have shown that such substances can improve the cognitive function of mice that have survived a serious illness."

Source: Eurekalert

