Cognitive Dysfunction – Another Long Term Deficit of COVID-19

Long-term impact of the coronavirus on our bodies and brains remains a topic of discussion to everyone. Associations between COVID-19 and persistent cognitive deficits, including the acceleration of Alzheimer's disease pathology and symptoms has been found by a report at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2021, held virtually and in Denver.



In addition to the respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms that accompany COVID-19, many people with the virus experience short- and/or long-term neuropsychiatric symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, and cognitive and attention deficits, known as "brain fog." For some, these neurological symptoms persist, and researchers are working to understand the mechanisms by which this brain dysfunction occurs, and what that means for cognitive health long term.

Other key results reported at AAIC 2021 include:



- Biological markers of brain injury, neuroinflammation and Alzheimer's correlate strongly with the presence of neurological symptoms in COVID-19 patients.



- Individuals experiencing cognitive decline post-COVID-19 infection were more likely to have low blood oxygen following brief physical exertion as well as poor overall physical condition.



"These new data point to disturbing trends showing COVID-19 infections leading to lasting cognitive impairment and even Alzheimer's symptoms," said Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., Alzheimer's Association vice president of medical and scientific relations. "With more than 190 million cases and nearly 4 million deaths worldwide, COVID-19 has devastated the entire world. It is imperative that we continue to study what this virus is doing to our bodies and brains. The Alzheimer's Association and its partners are leading, but more research is needed."



Scientific leaders, including the Alzheimer's Association and representatives from nearly 40 countries -- with technical guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) -- are part of an international, multidisciplinary consortium to collect and evaluate the long-term consequences of COVID-19 on the central nervous system, as well as the differences across countries.