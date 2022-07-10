About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy can Work Wonders for Kids with Food Allergy-Related Anxiety

by Adeline Dorcas on October 7, 2022 at 3:07 AM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy can Work Wonders for Kids with Food Allergy-Related Anxiety

Children with food allergy-related anxiety are more likely to benefit from cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), suggests a new study.

Children with food allergies, along with their parents, often experience heightened anxiety over risks of casual contact with food allergens. They also wonder whether they should avoid social situations involving food and whether medical interventions such as oral food challenges and oral immunotherapy are safe.

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation


Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.
Advertisement


A new study in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the scientific journal of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), shows that targeted cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) can significantly lessen food allergy-related anxiety (FAA) for both children and parents.

"To our knowledge, this is the first study of an outpatient use of CBT in a sample of children diagnosed with an anxiety disorder related to their food allergy," said allergist Jonathan Spergel, MD, PhD, ACAAI member and co-author of the study.

Benefits of CBT in Treating Food Allergy-Related Anxiety

"We found that, although it was a small sample of 10 children, 100% of the children and their parents showed symptom improvement as reported by multiple sources (child, parent, therapist) and across multiple domains (food allergy-specific anxiety, general anxiety and health-related quality of life.)" The study included a follow up assessment 2-4 months past the active treatment with results suggesting the gains were maintained.
Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression


Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.
Advertisement

The study participants were 10 children aged 8-12 years (80% female) referred by their allergists specifically for evaluation and treatment of FAA. The children had to have confirmed IgE mediated food allergy/allergies that were well-controlled, as well as excessive anxiety and medically unnecessary and impairing anxious avoidance related specifically to their food allergy. The CBT included 5-8 "proximity exposure sessions" with the patient, with each session typically lasting between 30 and 90 minutes depending on whether it was a group or individual session. An allergist or mental health provider led the sessions.

"A variety of graded exposures such as sniffing their allergen, touching their allergen, or eating a needlessly feared and avoided food were performed in each session by the whole group, and assigned for homework," said Katherine Dahlsgaard, PhD, CBT therapist who worked with the families, and lead author of the study. "One or both parents of 100% of the children completed a treatment satisfaction questionnaire posttreatment. Parents rated the treatment as highly satisfactory and helpful, and all 10 children were rated as much improved or very much improved."

Although the sample size was small and randomized trials still need to be performed, allergists and others who work with children with FAA, including mental health professionals, may be assisted by CBT in their treatment efforts. "This manualized treatment was brief - just 6 sessions - and can be given in allergists' offices by nurse practitioners or other providers," said Megan Lewis, CRNP and co-author of the study.

Source: Eurekalert
Listen to this News
Cognitive Behavior Therapy Helps Boost Immune System

Cognitive Behavior Therapy Helps Boost Immune System


For reducing disease-causing inflammation in the body, behavioral and psychological therapies were found to be effective non-drug treatments, stated new study.
Advertisement

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder


Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Mental Health Day 2022 -
World Mental Health Day 2022 - "Making Mental Health Global Priority"
World Sight Day 2022: Love Your Eyes
World Sight Day 2022: Love Your Eyes
Know More About Mitochondria
Know More About Mitochondria
View all
Recommended Reading
AgoraphobiaAgoraphobia
Asperger´s SyndromeAsperger´s Syndrome
BereavementBereavement
HyperventilationHyperventilation
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Height and Weight-Kids Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Asperger´s Syndrome Reiki and Pranic Healing Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker A-Z Drug Brands in India Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Post-Nasal Drip Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Sanatogen Accident and Trauma Care Color Blindness Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy can Work Wonders for Kids with Food Allergy-Related Anxiety Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests