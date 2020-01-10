Coffee Consumption may be Protective in People with Parkinson's Gene

The study reviewed 188 people who had Parkinson's disease to 180 people who did not have the disease. Both groups had people with the mutation of the LRRK2 gene and those without it. The research team looked at the amount of caffeine in the blood and other chemicals produced and how it varied among the groups. The participants filled questionnaires about the details of their caffeine consumption each day.Among people with LRRK2 gene mutation, those who had Parkinson's had a 76 percent lower caffeine concentration in their blood compared to those who did not have Parkinson's. People with Parkinson's with a normal gene copy had a 31 percent lower caffeine concentration in their blood compared to non-carriers without Parkinson's.Crotty wrote that the study looked at people at one point in time, so it does not help the research team understand any effect caffeine has overtime on Parkinson's risk or how it may affect the disease's progression. It also does not confirm that caffeine consumption directly causes a lower risk of Parkinson's; it only shows a connection.Source: Medindia