by Iswarya on  October 1, 2020 at 12:03 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Coffee Consumption may be Protective in People with Parkinson's Gene
Coffee consumption may decrease the risk of developing Parkinson's, even for people with a gene mutation linked to the disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Neurolmage.

"These results are promising and promote future research exploring caffeine and caffeine-related therapies to decrease Parkinson's risk in people with the gene mutation," reports study author Grace Crotty. "It's also possible that blood caffeine levels could be used as a biomarker to help recognize the disease risk."

This study examined the people with a genetic mutation that raises Parkinson's risk. The gene mutation is known as LRRK2 for leucine-rich repeat kinase 2.


The study reviewed 188 people who had Parkinson's disease to 180 people who did not have the disease. Both groups had people with the mutation of the LRRK2 gene and those without it. The research team looked at the amount of caffeine in the blood and other chemicals produced and how it varied among the groups. The participants filled questionnaires about the details of their caffeine consumption each day.

Among people with LRRK2 gene mutation, those who had Parkinson's had a 76 percent lower caffeine concentration in their blood compared to those who did not have Parkinson's. People with Parkinson's with a normal gene copy had a 31 percent lower caffeine concentration in their blood compared to non-carriers without Parkinson's.

Crotty wrote that the study looked at people at one point in time, so it does not help the research team understand any effect caffeine has overtime on Parkinson's risk or how it may affect the disease's progression. It also does not confirm that caffeine consumption directly causes a lower risk of Parkinson's; it only shows a connection.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)
Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome is caused due to an extra electrical pathway in the heart, which increases the heart rate.
READ MORE
Can a Healthy Diet Prolong the Onset of Parkinson’s Disease?
High adherence to a healthy diet rich in legumes, vegetables, and nuts lower the risk of having three or more symptoms that precede Parkinson's disease. Some preceding symptoms include non-motor symptoms such as constipation, daytime sleepiness, and ...
READ MORE
Caffeine and Decaffeination
Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.
READ MORE
Coffee
Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee include espresso, cappuccino, Café latte, frappe, iced coffee.
READ MORE
Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health
Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably without caffeine may be good for your health.
READ MORE
Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods
Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you.
READ MORE
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Caffeine and DecaffeinationCoffeeCoffee, Caffeine and Your HealthTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessSeven Surprisingly Healthy Foods