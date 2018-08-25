Coconut Oil May Affect Your Health: Here’s How

Font : A- A+



Coconut oil which contains high levels of saturated fatty acids may affect your health, said Dr. Karin Michels, a professor from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Coconut Oil May Affect Your Health: Here’s How



In an informative talk titled Coconut oil and other nutritional errors, Dr. Karin Michels called the coconut oil as a 'pure poison' and one of the worst foods a person can eat.



‘Coconut oil high in saturated fatty acids may affect your health. Replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats such as vegetable oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil may be a healthy alternative.’ Over 80 percent of the fat in coconut oil is saturated, which is one-third more saturated fat than butter.



Michels highlighted a warning on the consumption of coconut oil, as high amounts of saturated fat may significantly increase the levels of LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol).



We know that diets which contain high levels of saturated fat are associated with raised LDL cholesterol in the blood which becomes a significant risk factor for coronary heart disease and stroke.



Coconut oil intake should not be more than six percent, according to the American Heart Association.



Therefore, replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats such as vegetable oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil, and their spreads can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels in a healthy way.



If you are craving for the taste of coconut oil, it may be preferable to use it in small quantities and use unsaturated fats as an everyday choice instead.



Source: Medindia In an informative talk titled Coconut oil and other nutritional errors, Dr. Karin Michels called theand one of the worst foods a person can eat., which is one-third more saturated fat than butter.Michels highlighted a warning on the consumption of coconut oil, as high amounts of saturated fat may significantly(bad cholesterol).We know that diets which contain high levels of saturated fat are associated with raised LDL cholesterol in the blood which becomes aCoconut oil intake should not be more than six percent, according to the American Heart Association.Therefore,such as vegetable oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil, and their spreads can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels in a healthy way.If you are craving for the taste of coconut oil, it may be preferable toand use unsaturated fats as an everyday choice instead.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: