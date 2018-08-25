Coconut Oil May Affect Your Health: Here’s How

Coconut oil which contains high levels of saturated fatty acids may affect your health, said Dr. Karin Michels, a professor from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
In an informative talk titled Coconut oil and other nutritional errors, Dr. Karin Michels called the coconut oil as a 'pure poison'
and one of the worst foods a person can eat.
‘Coconut oil high in saturated fatty acids may affect your health. Replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats such as vegetable oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil may be a healthy alternative.’
Over 80 percent of the fat in coconut oil is saturated
, which is one-third more saturated fat than butter.
Michels highlighted a warning on the consumption of coconut oil, as high amounts of saturated fat may significantly increase the levels of LDL cholesterol
(bad cholesterol).
We know that diets which contain high levels of saturated fat are associated with raised LDL cholesterol in the blood which becomes a significant risk factor for coronary heart disease and stroke
.
Coconut oil intake should not be more than six percent, according to the American Heart Association.
Therefore, replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats
such as vegetable oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil, and their spreads can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels in a healthy way.
If you are craving for the taste of coconut oil, it may be preferable to use it in small quantities
and use unsaturated fats as an everyday choice instead.
Source: Medindia