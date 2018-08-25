medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Coconut Oil May Affect Your Health: Here’s How

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 25, 2018 at 6:00 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Coconut oil which contains high levels of saturated fatty acids may affect your health, said Dr. Karin Michels, a professor from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Coconut Oil May Affect Your Health: Here’s How
Coconut Oil May Affect Your Health: Here’s How

In an informative talk titled Coconut oil and other nutritional errors, Dr. Karin Michels called the coconut oil as a 'pure poison' and one of the worst foods a person can eat.

Over 80 percent of the fat in coconut oil is saturated, which is one-third more saturated fat than butter.

Michels highlighted a warning on the consumption of coconut oil, as high amounts of saturated fat may significantly increase the levels of LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol).

We know that diets which contain high levels of saturated fat are associated with raised LDL cholesterol in the blood which becomes a significant risk factor for coronary heart disease and stroke.

Coconut oil intake should not be more than six percent, according to the American Heart Association.

Therefore, replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats such as vegetable oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil, and their spreads can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels in a healthy way.

If you are craving for the taste of coconut oil, it may be preferable to use it in small quantities and use unsaturated fats as an everyday choice instead.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Related Links

Coconut Oil

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a healthy addition to the diet. The oil has good fatty acids are readily burned in the body and dissipated as energy.

Benefits of Coconut Oil Pulling

Benefits of Coconut Oil Pulling

Oil pulling is a type of oral therapy that cleanses the oral cavity by expelling toxins. This is an ancient remedy for many oral problems.

Coconut Oil Not as Healthy as Believed Earlier

Coconut Oil Not as Healthy as Believed Earlier

Coconut oil may not be a healthier option, according to the American Heart Association as it increases LDL cholesterol levels, which is linked to heart disease risk.

Is Coconut Oil Healthier Than Soyabean Oil?

Is Coconut Oil Healthier Than Soyabean Oil?

Be it soyabean oil or coconut oil, each oil has its own fatty acid levels which may increase cholesterol levels, weight gain and liver disease.

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

Coconut water is nearest to a natural electrolyte supplement to the body. Coconut water health benefits range from weight loss to skin care.

Coconut Water as a Skin Tonic

Coconut Water as a Skin Tonic

Coconut water is easily available and not too expensive with so many health benefits – that it is a win-win situation when you drink it or use it topically.

Fat Burning Fruits

Fat Burning Fruits

There are many fat-burning fruits. You can eat a fat-burning diet with the help of these belly fat-burning fruits. Eat them raw or make fat-burning fruit smoothies.

Fat-Burning Foods for Men

Fat-Burning Foods for Men

What are the best fat-burning foods? Some vegetables like spinach, mushrooms; certain nuts, legumes and lentils help burn fat.

Fats That Don’t Make You Fat!

Fats That Don’t Make You Fat!

There are many fats, which keep us healthy, and eaten in moderation are beneficial in weight loss programs.

Health Benefits of Egg Oil

Health Benefits of Egg Oil

Egg oil or egg yolk oil is extracted from the yolk of chicken eggs. Find out how egg oil can be used in your beauty regimen, with face packs of egg oil for skin & hair being very popular.

Health Benefits of Sugarcane Juice and Coconut Water

Health Benefits of Sugarcane Juice and Coconut Water

Sugarcane juice and coconut water; nature’s wonder drinks; are gaining popularity courtesy the many health benefits they offer. Learn more about why these natural drinks must be a part of your daily diet.

Thermogenic Food for Weight Loss

Thermogenic Food for Weight Loss

Energy is needed to digest the ingested food. Diet induced thermogenesis (DIT) is defined ‘a percentage, is the energy used to break down food once it has been consumed’.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coconut Oil Coconut Water Thermogenic Food for Weight Loss Fats That Don’t Make You Fat! Coconut Water as a Skin Tonic Fat Burning Fruits Fat-Burning Foods for Men Health Benefits of Sugarcane Juice and Coconut Water Health Benefits of Egg Oil 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Deficiency of vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin has become a global health issue affecting nearly a ...

 Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Underweight and malnourished kids are at an increased risk of infections and poor immunity. Read ...

 Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder in adult patients whose ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive