Cochlear Implants: Kids Provided With These Implants Tend To Speak Early

Babies born with hearing loss or impaired hearing should be immediately given cochlear implants, as it has been found that these kids who receive these implants before 12 months tend to learn how to speak early. The results of this study are published in the journal of Otology and Neurotology.

‘In the study, it was observed that these kids were so comfortable that they were only speaking as a means of communication.’

Researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago present further evidence that. In their study, published in Otology and Neurotology, this was true even for children with additional conditions often associated with language delay, such as significantly premature birth. Researchers also showed that implantation surgery and anesthesia were safe in young children, including infants."Our results clearly show that" says lead author Stephen Hoff, MD, from Lurie Children's, who is also Associate Professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "."Currently, every state has a newborn hearing screening requirement, which has resulted in earlier diagnosis of hearing loss and fitting of hearing aids. However, no public policy promotes early identification of deaf infants whose hearing would be much improved with cochlear implantation in comparison to hearing aids."Cochlear implants are remarkable in that they enable children to hear the high pitch consonants such as "s." These are the sounds that hearing aids cannot make audible to deaf children. The sooner children are able to hear through an implant, the more likely they will understand when others talk, and learn to speak clearly," says senior author Nancy Young, MD, Medical Director of Audiology and Cochlear Implant Programs at Lurie Children's and Professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "Infants should be evaluated to determine if cochlear implantation would provide a superior hearing. The procedure is safe, and the results can be transformative."In the study, researchers reviewed Lurie Children's experience with 219 children who underwent cochlear implantation before they were three years old, including a group of 39 children who were implanted when younger than 12 months of age. The mean age at last follow-up was 7.5 years. They found thatDrs. Young and Hoff are preparing to lead a multicenter clinical trial on the safety and efficacy of implantation of infants and children receiving a MED-El cochlear implant system. The study, expected to open later in 2019, has the potential to expand Food and Drug Administration (FDA) labeling for cochlear implantation to children as young as age seven months of age. At present, all cochlear implant systems have approval for use in children 12 months of age and older, based upon FDA clinical trials done several decades ago. However, many implant programs use these devices off label based on more recent studies indicating the superior outcome.Source: Eurekalert