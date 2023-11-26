Coal Particulate Pollution's Death Risk Doubles PM2.5 from Other Sources

Researchers found that exposure to fine particulate air pollutants, specifically coal PM2.5 from power plants, carries over twice the mortality risk compared to PM2.5 from alternative sources.



Between 1999 and 2020, 460,000 deaths among Medicare enrollees were attributable to coal-fired power plants; 10 of these plants each contributed at least 5,000 deaths, according to the study led by George Mason University, The University of Texas at Austin, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Majority of Deaths Linked to Peak Coal PM2.5 Levels

Most of the deaths occurred between 1999 and 2007, when coal PM2.5 levels were highest, according to the study published in the journalWhile previous studies have quantified the mortality burden from coal-fired power plants, much of this research has assumed that coal PM2.5 has the same toxicity as PM2.5 from other sources."PM2.5 from coal has been treated as if it's just another air pollutant.